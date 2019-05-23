The 24th GILF Kicks off to Offer Global Buyers a Feast with 6 Highlights This Autumn

At the 23rd GILF, 8 venues saw 295,000 visits from buyers from 91 countries and regions around the world. The main venue, Guzhen Convention and Exhibition Center, saw 54,134 professional visitors, including 2,736 overseas buyers. According to a survey, 96% of the visitors expressed satisfaction and said they would visit the fair again.

This year, GILF has six highlights for the 24th edition.

Highlight 1: 100 billion yuan industry + 2,000 exhibitors

-- Based on a 100 billion yuan industrial cluster, over 2,000 exhibitors cover the mark chain of the entire lighting industry.

After over 30 years of development, Guzhen is now accounting for over 70% of the domestic lighting market. GILF creates a favorable place for original design, relying on a 100 billion yuan lighting production in Guzhen. Over 2,000 high-quality suppliers participate in the fair.

Highlight 2: 8 venues + 1.5 million square meters

-- Innovative linkage between exhibition and megastores is deepened.

Guzhen Convention and Exhibition Center brings together 800 well-known companies to display industrial trends, smart residential lighting, and different design styles covering the entire lighting industry.

Joining hands with 7 megastores, the overall exhibition space is over 1.5 million sqm.

Highlight 3: 38,000 exhibitors + 130 countries

-- GILF relies on Guzhen - original source of lighting to create Hosted Buyer Program.

At present, Guzhen has 38,000 industrial and commercial lighting enterprises, 7,739 lighting merchants, and dozens of professional malls with a 3,000,000+ sqm sales area.

This year's fair will select excellent overseas buyers from over 100 countries and regions to participate in Hosted Buyer Program, which covers buyer matching meetings, cocktail party, and guided tours, allowing for accurate and efficient matchmaking.

Highlight 4: Main Venue's 5 halls + over 800 exhibitors

-- Trendsetting smart lighting opens a new sector in the industry

Guzhen Convention and Exhibition Center covers eleven exhibition sections in 5 halls. This fair scales up the "Smart Lighting" section at Hall A, aiding companies in speeding up innovation in the Intelligence Era.

A special lamp exhibition area is added, providing targeted engineering lamps with a wide variety of functionality. The manufacturing area covers machines & processing, material, accessories and parts, pushing forward automation and customization.

Highlight 5: 20 sessions + free 100 yuan ticket

-- 20+ high-end forums and a free 100 yuan ticket for pre-registration

This year's fair will host 20+ high-end events and forums, enabling industry personnel to better understand the lighting industry.

The pre-registration system is already live. Buyers can pre-register through the official website, WeChat official account and other means for a free 100 yuan ticket. Pre-registered venue-goers will also gain access to the exclusive VIP channel.

Highlight 6: 365 days + over 20,000 pieces

-- Further improving the integration of exhibition networks for online and offline procurement

GILF's B2B official website "Denggle.com" hosts a 365-day-a-year online lighting fair, gathering over 2,800 well-known lighting companies at home and abroad to provide 30,000+ quality products. Buyers can use the online exhibitor inquiry system to easily find matching exhibitors.

GILF continues to create more business opportunities for the lighting sector. From October 22-26, 2019, meet at the 24th GILF (autumn) in Guzhen!

Contact: Karmen.Wu

Tel: +760-2235 3188

Website: www.denggle.com

Facebook: @guzhenlightingfair

E-mail: Karmen.Wu@glexpo.com.cn

SOURCE China (Guzhen) International Lighting Fair

