The 25 Best Black Friday Deals to Make Your Home Green & Healthy, Presented By The Natural Latex Company

What does living green mean? It means making everyday lifestyle decisions and engaging in practices to reduce negative impacts on the environment. Our homes play an integral role in these efforts since we spend about 90% of our time indoors . Going green is also healthier for your family, mostly due to an increase in air quality. Taking advantage of Black Friday deals is the perfect way for you and your family to start "going green" while saving money.

Here's our list of the best 2019 Black Friday deals from environmentally and eco-conscious brands that you can feel good supporting, as found on each company's website, allowing you to save money and the environment at the same time.

1. Google Nest Learning Thermostat

An easy way to help your family reduce its carbon footprint is by adjusting your heating and cooling habits in your home. Nest learns your preferences, and streamlines them to automate the process of adjusting the thermostat to meet the needs of your family.

Google Nest is listed at $179 at Target, Meijer, and at Lowes , saving shoppers about $70 on the purchase. Depending on the retailer, it is available in a variety of finishes, including brass, stainless steel, polished steel, black, white, and mirrored black.

2. PlushBeds Organic Latex Mattress

Converting your old memory foam mattress to an all-natural or organic mattress is a huge step in making your home healthier. Memory foam mattresses are huge off-gassers and leave a negative carbon footprint. An organic latex mattress eliminates the off-gassing in your bedroom, and is made from sustainable and certified organic materials. This particular 100% all-natural latex mattresses is a pure botanical product that's sustainably tapped from the Hevea brasiliensis tree. It is a Green Guard certified mattress, which means it is certified to meet the world's most rigorous, third-party chemical emissions standards. The 100% PlushBeds all-natural latex mattress contains no chemical retardants, no formaldehydes, no carcinogens, no synthetic blends, no petroleum fillers, no anti-fungicides, no pesticide-treated cotton, and no harsh chemicals. It's a great deal for transforming your bedroom into the ultimate organic relaxation retreat.

Use Coupon Code BLACK19 to receive $1,250 off plus 2 free organic latex pillows, a Free Plush Luxury Sheet Set and a Free Mattress Protector with every PlushBeds latex mattress purchase.

3. SodaStream© Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker

This product makes our list because it eliminates the need for disposable drinking bottles of your favorite fizzy drinks, and requires no electricity to add the fizz. It's a great way of breaking the habit of buying soda cans and other disposable beverages.

SodaStream Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker is on sale for $49.99 at Target representing $40 in savings. The same model is also on sale at Bed Bath & Beyond for $52.49 and only with a coupon for 25 percent off the entire purchase.

4. Husqvarna Solar Powered Lawn Mower

Eliminating gas-powered machines dependent on fossil fuels helps to eliminate greenhouse gasses, and helps to deter global warning. But we all have to mow our lawn. This lawnmower derives its power from the sun, making it a great helper for mowing lawns all summer long without generating harmful emissions or using electricity or fossil fuels to get this necessary task accomplished.

5. C by GE – Light Bulb 4-Pack + Smart Plug

C by GE smart bulbs allow you to control an entire room with your voice, and can even control your lights when you're away from home. Smart lighting is the way of the future and can help you save electricity while keeping your home protected. You can even dim the bulbs for movies and brighten them when stronger lighting is required.

This C by GE deal at Best Buy is half off the normal price of $69.99, ringing up at $34.99 on Black Friday.

20 Additional Black Friday Deals to Make your Home Green & Healthy:

6. G-Star Raw Sustainable Denim

OFFER: 30% Off Everything

CODE: No Code Needed

7. H&M Sustainable Clothing

OFFER: Up to 60% off - looks from $7.99

CODE: No Code Needed

8. Klean Kanteen Bottled Water Alternatives

OFFER: 25% Off Sitewide

CODE: No Code Needed

9. Ably® Sustainable Apparel

OFFER: Up to 40% Off Sitewide

CODE: BF10, BF20, BF30, BF40

10. MyChelle Dermaceuticals

OFFER: 35% Off Everything + a Deluxe Sample Gift Set when you spend $75 or more.

CODE: No Code Needed

11. Latex For Less Natural Mattresses

OFFER: $175 off all Latex Mattresses + Free Shipping

CODE: BLACK2019

12. Etee Kitchen Plastic Alternatives

OFFER: With a membership of $69 on Indiegogo you'll get up to 50% OFF all products.

CODE: No Code Needed

13. Flyboy Naturals Eco Friendly Rose Petals

OFFER: 20% off with minimum $40 Purchase + Free Ground Shipping on Orders Over $99

CODE: PetalSale20

14. Green Kid Crafts Eco Friendly Science & Art Kits

OFFER: 70% off the first month of any subscription or 40% off any single Discovery Box

CODE: BLACK70, BFGET40

15. Paper Culture Sustainable Holiday Cards

OFFER: 40% off holiday cards

CODE: No Code Needed

16. The Green Pet Shop Eco-Friendly Pet Products

OFFER: 20% off purchase

CODE: Enter your email

17. Certified Organic Cotton Sheet Set

OFFER: $20 off + Free Shipping

CODE: No Code Needed

18. Wrappily Eco-Friendly Gift Wrap

OFFER: 20% Off + Free Shipping on order over $50

CODE: MERRYMAIL50

19. Uye Surana Sustainable Lingerie

OFFER: Up to 75% Off Sitewide

CODE: No Code Needed

20. Yellow Leaf Hammocks – Handmade Hammocks

OFFER: Up to $50 on best-sellers + Free Gift Tote + Hanging Guide with Free U.S. Shipping

CODE: No Code Needed

21. Behno Ethical Bags, Wallets and Pouches

OFFER: 40% off your order

CODE: THANKS

22. Eco Terra Hybrid Mattresses

OFFER: $175 off all Hybrid Mattresses + Free Shipping

CODE: BLACK2019

23. Bastide Beauty & Lifestyle Collection

OFFER: 15% off your holiday favorites.

CODE: BLACKFRIDAY15

24. Stasher Bag Silicone Storage Bags

OFFER: Free Shipping for all orders over $40

CODE: No Code Needed

25. Rothys Sustainable Footware

OFFER: Free Shipping & Free Returns; Give $20 & Get $20

CODE: No Code Needed

