The 25th edition of Cosmoprof Asia will be held from 16 to 19 November 2021

With around 3,000 exhibitors from over 120 countries anticipated, Cosmoprof Asia will roll out across two exhibition venues. For supply chain exhibitors and buyers, Cosmopack Asia will take place at AsiaWorld-Expo from 16 to 18 November, featuring companies specialized in ingredients and raw materials, formulation, machinery, private labels, contract manufacturing, packaging, and solutions for the industry. From 17 to 19 November, the Hong Kong Convention & Exhibition Centre will host Cosmoprof Asia 's finished product brands including the Cosmetics & Toiletries, Clean & Hygiene, Beauty Salon & Spa, Hair Salon, Natural & Organic, Nail & Accessories sectors.

Cosmoprof Asia has long been a vital industry benchmark for stakeholders around the world interested in developments in the region, especially the trends emerging from Mainland China, Japan, Korea, and Taiwan. As the birthplace of the K-Beauty phenomenon, as well as the more recent J-Beauty and C-Beauty trends, Asia-Pacific has become synonymous with high performing, innovative solutions for beauty, cosmetics and skincare, with ingredients and devices that have conquered all the world's main world markets.

While initially the pandemic caused a significant hiatus, with supply chains unable to meet the orders of international brands for many months, Asia-Pacific was the first region to restart, and even in recent months has been driving the rebirth of the sector.

The recent success of the first edition of Cosmoprof Asia Digital Week, the digital event supporting companies and operators' activities in the APAC area, which ended on 17 November, demonstrated how it is vital to be present in the region's still dynamic market today. 652 exhibitors from 19 countries participated in the initiative, and a further 8,953 users from 115 countries registered on the platform. Digital Week was also able to take advantage of the support and investments of governments and international trade associations, contributing to the presence of 15 national pavilions including China, Korea, Greece, Italy, Poland, Spain, Switzerland, and the UK.

"Cosmoprof Asia is a fundamental appointment for the Cosmoprof international community," declared Antonio Bruzzone, General Manager of BolognaFiere and Director of Cosmoprof Asia. "Not only because this corner of Asia gathers all the strongest driving economies of the world, but also because it is the source for all the latest technologies and trends. Visiting the fair's pavilions is like diving into the future of the industry. For this reason, many operators and companies are looking to return to Hong Kong in 2021 and we will be ready to satisfy the expectations and investments of stakeholders with a high-level event."

"Cosmoprof Asia continues to win accolades from both buyers and suppliers as an excellent platform for business and knowledge, and it remains the indisputably most important networking opportunity in Asia Pacific for the beauty industry," said David Bondi, Senior Vice President - Asia of Informa Markets and Director of Cosmoprof Asia Ltd. "We look forward to delivering an even better Cosmoprof Asia in 2021, digital or face-to-face, while we will be celebrating the 25th anniversary of the event!"

ABOUT BOLOGNAFIERE GROUP BolognaFiere Group is the world's leading trade show organiser in cosmetics, fashion, architecture, building, art and culture. The Group has more than 80 international exhibitions within its portfolio, notably Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna, the most important meeting point in the world for beauty professionals, established in 1967 and held in Bologna, Italy. For the 2019 edition, Cosmoprof registered more than 265.000 attendees from 150 countries in the world, with an increase by 10% of foreign professionals, and 3,033 exhibitors from 70 countries. The Cosmoprof platform extends throughout the entire world, with its events in Bologna, Las Vegas, Mumbai, and Hong Kong, China. ABOUT INFORMA MARKETS Informa Markets Beauty has an extensive network powered by B2B events across 11 cities in Asia (Bangkok, Chengdu, Ho Chi Minh City, Hong Kong, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, Manila, Mumbai, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Tokyo). Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow.

