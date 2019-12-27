The 26,841 Athletes of Special Olympics Georgia Need You

ATLANTA, Dec. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With every set of goggles, tennis racket, pair of running shoes and soccer ball donated, you can make an athlete's dream of competing come true. Without your help, not every athlete will have the equipment they need to train —which means they might not take the field in 2020. But when you chip in today, your gift can transform an athlete's life and help them gain the confidence they need to compete.

Right now, every dollar is being matched not once, not twice, but 3x, giving athletes THREE times the tennis balls, volleyballs, and opportunities to excel at competitive sports in the new year. Your support also gives athletes a sense of purpose and belonging that will change their lives. We can't think of a more inspiring way to start the new year; can you?

Click here to make your tax- deductible donation.

Thank you for stepping up! Together we'll make 2020 the best year yet for our athletes.

About Special Olympics Georgia

SOGA provides year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for 26,841 children and adults with intellectual disabilities, giving them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy, and participate in the sharing of gifts, skills, and friendships with their families, other Special Olympics athletes and the community. For more information, visit www.specialolympicsga.org.

