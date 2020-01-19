The 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards Featured Celebrities Wearing Bold Platinum Jewelry Designs

According to celebrity stylist Micaela Erlanger, "Statement jewelry designs set in platinum were popular at the show and made an impact on tonight's metallic carpet. Whether it was Jennifer Lopez's cascading diamond necklace, Charlize Theron's bracelet worn as a hairpiece, Reese Witherspoon's link bracelet, or Lupita Nyong'o's diamond rings, the stars really came out glammed and ready to shine. After all, platinum makes diamonds and gemstones sparkle even brighter!"

Platinum Guild International is pleased to share that leading red carpet jewelry brands such as Cartier, Harry Winston, Tiffany & Co., and Fred Leighton chose to style A-list celebrities in naturally white platinum. Platinum jewelry is the choice accessory for celebrities to capture the most special, glamorous and memorable moments.

The following stars selected platinum jewelry to celebrate their achievements:

Jennifer Lopez in Harry Winston set in Platinum

Wearing over $9 million of Harry Winston jewelry set in platinum

Cascading drop necklace with diamonds (73.55 carats), set in platinum

Line drop earrings with diamonds (13.77 carats), set in platinum

Wire diamond bracelet with round brilliant, pear- and marquise-shaped diamonds (59.27 carats), set in platinum

Secret cluster bracelet with diamonds (35.42 carats), set in platinum

Cushion-cut diamond ring (15.99 carats), set in platinum

Lotus cluster ring with diamonds (1.26 carats), set in platinum

Charlize Theron in Platinum by Tiffany & Co.

Wearing $4 million of Tiffany & Co. jewelry set in platinum

Earrings with diamonds (over 11 carats), set in platinum

Bracelet with diamonds (over 19 carats), set in platinum

Ring with diamonds (over 6 carats), set in platinum (priced at $900,000 )

) Tiffany Victoria® mixed cluster bracelet with diamonds, set in platinum (priced at $150,000 )

*worn in her hair

) Tiffany & Co. Schlumberger® engagement ring with diamonds, set in platinum (priced at $52,900 )

) Tiffany Victoria line bracelet with diamonds, set in platinum ($15,500)

Reese Witherspoon in Harry Winston set in Platinum

Earstuds with emerald-cut diamonds (6.32 carats), set in platinum

Bracelet with diamond links (6.78 carats), set in platinum

Crossover diamond ring (1.67 carats), set in platinum

River diamond ring (2.58 carats), set in platinum

Jennifer Aniston in Platinum by Fred Leighton

Edwardian pendant earrings with diamonds, set in platinum

Art Deco pear-shaped diamond ring by Cartier, set in platinum

1920's marquise diamond ring, set in platinum

Dakota Fanning in Platinum by Fred Leighton

1950's emerald-cut aquamarine and diamond ring, set in platinum

Three stone diamond ring, set in platinum

Brad Pitt in Platinum by Fred Leighton

1920's cufflinks with diamonds and white enamel by Cartier, set in platinum

Jennifer Garner in Harry Winston set in Platinum

Wearing more than 80 carats of diamonds set in platinum

Winston cluster line earrings with diamonds (13.33 carats), set in platinum

Vintage 1959 bracelet with diamonds (57.30 carats), set in platinum

Radiant-cut diamond rock band (6.30 carats), set in platinum

Princess-cut diamond band ring (2.49 carats), set in platinum

Band ring with baguette and round brilliant diamonds (2.1 carats), set in platinum

Lupita Nyong'o in Forevermark set in Platinum

Forevermark by Premier Gem Exceptional emerald diamond ring (10.02 carats), set in platinum

Forevermark by Rahaminov Movál diamond ring (10.32 total carats), set in platinum

Lili Reinhart in Harry Winston set in Platinum

Sparkling cluster earrings with diamonds (4.34 carats), set in platinum

Sparkling cluster diamond ring (2.34 carats), set in platinum

Sunflower diamond twin ring (3.56 carats), set in platinum

Millie Bobby Brown in Platinum by Cartier

Essential Lines necklace with diamonds, set in platinum

Étincelle de Cartier wedding band with diamonds, set in diamonds

Natalia Dyer in Platinum by Cartier

Essential Lines necklace with diamonds, set in platinum

High Jewelry 1895 earrings with diamonds, set in platinum

Glenn Close in Platinum by Cartier

High Jewelry bracelet with diamonds, set in platinum

About Platinum Jewelry

Platinum is the ideal choice for red carpet jewelry because it holds diamonds and precious gemstones more securely than any other metal. It is not only the highest quality metal, but its density makes it one of the most durable and enduring precious metals. Platinum is also naturally white, unlike white gold, which means it will not cast any tint onto a diamond or gemstone, allowing the stone's genuine color to sparkle brightly.

