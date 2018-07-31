The 26th Food & Hotel Thailand Returns as a Stage for Visitors to Discover Premium Solutions from around the WORLD

With 20% increase in space, the region's premier Food & Hospitality trade event can showcase more products and services, and provide more opportunities to connect with leading industry players

BANGKOK, Aug. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This 5 to 8 September, Food & Hotel Thailand (FHT) 2018 will return for its 26th edition as the region's leading premier international food and hospitality trade event. This year's exhibition will feature a new layout combining together 3 exhibition halls and delivering a 20% bigger show, with premium products and services from more than 400 exhibitors, as well as new workshops and activities for visitors and businesses.

In response to Thailand's and the region's growing Food & Hospitality industry, FHT 2018 is expanding to three exhibition halls (102-104) with an area of over 18,000 sqm -- a 20% increase from last year. At FHT 2018, premium products and services from over 1,500 brands await to be discovered. Visitors can build their network and meet with leading Food & Hospitality professionals from more than 400 local and international companies from 33 countries. Visitors can explore seven international country pavilions from leaders in this sector, including China, Italy, Japan x3, Poland and South Africa.

In addition, FHT will feature conferences discussing trends and tips in order to improve skills and increase competitiveness in this industry, including Thailand's 20th Hospitality Industry Congress, Thailand's 24th International Culinary Cup (TICC), Thai Restaurant Association Seminar, Thailand National Latte Art Championship 2019, 14th FBAT International Wine Challenge, Wine Seminars, Best Sommelier in French and Thai Wines 2018. There are five brand new activities that shouldn't be missed including: Gelato Workshops by Carpigiani Gelato University, the Thailand National Coffee in Good Spirits Championship, Sake Introduction/Masterclass and Whiskey Class Introduction, and Innolab Forum Food Allergen Management for Food Retail, Food Services & Food Catering.

FHT 2018 returns at a time when Thailand's tourism industry is attracting more visitors and more higher spending tourists. The country expects to reach 3 trillion Baht with more than 30 million tourists this year alone, having already experienced a 13.4% increase in tourism from the same period last year. Chinese tourists remain the largest group with a 30% growth from 3.5 million to 4.6 million already this year, as people flock to primary and secondary tourist cities.

"With more tourists, higher spending visitors, strong domestic demand and constantly evolving trends there is an ever-growing amount of opportunities for food & hospitality businesses to expand and capture new business. FHT is the leading international trade event showcasing premium products and services from around the world, and delivering new ideas and solutions for industry looking to take the next step to grow and improve their business," said Justin Pau, General Manager of UBM Asia (Thailand) Co., Ltd. "We are proud that FHT plays a key role in driving Thailand's thriving tourism industry and growing business together by creating a platform where leading local and global suppliers can share knowledge and ideas, and find solutions based on the latest trends and technologies," added Mr. Pau.

Food & Hotel Thailand 2018 will be held from 5 to 8 September, 10am to 6pm in Exhibition Halls 102-104 at BITEC, Bangkok. For more information, please visit www.foodhotelthailand.com, Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/foodandhotelthailand/?ref=br_rs

