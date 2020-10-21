The 27th China Yangling Agricultural Hi-Tech Fair (CAF) to be held in Shaanxi Province from Oct. 22 to 26

With the theme 'Innovation Leads High-quality Development', the exhibition area of the fair will cover 160,000 square meters and will have 2,000 booths. The event will feature more than 40 special exhibitions including the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Agricultural Exhibition, the Agricultural Hi-Tech Exhibition, and the International Seed Industry Exhibition. The China ambassadors of Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and other countries, and the heads of the United Nations World Food Program, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and other international organizations in China will attend the fair. The China-based representatives of companies from 29 countries, for example Germany and Switzerland, among others, will also be in attendance.

In response to COVID-19 prevention and control measures, the organizing committee developed China's first online digital agricultural exhibition with the CLOUD OF CAF platform, which enables the integration of offline and online exhibitions. With the CLOUD OF CAF app, people can watch this event online without having to leave their home or office, and can participate in a range of activities such as app-based contract negotiation and execution, and live streaming of conferences.

As a result of China's open and inclusive approach and its pursuit of win-win cooperation, agricultural exchange and cooperation between China and other countries is increasingly robust, thereby facilitating agricultural developments in the context of strengthening regional integration.

Since 2014, Yangling has been actively involved in the development of agricultural science and technology throughout the world with the delivery of several training programs to agricultural management organizations. For example, the city conducted eight workshops for SCO member states, covering a range of topics from modern farming techniques, water-conservation irrigation, and planting and breeding, attracting nearly 200 participants.

To date, Yangling has established cooperative relations in the field of modern agriculture with more than 60 countries, and has signed agreements to strengthen agricultural cooperation with government departments of more than 20 countries, most recently with the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Caption: Exhibition Area of the China Yangling Agricultural Hi-Tech Fair

