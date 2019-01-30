The 28th Shanghai International Hospitality Equipment & Food Service Expo (HOTELEX Shanghai 2019) will take place April 1 - 4, 2019 in Shanghai

A journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step. 27 years of experience in hospitality and catering industry has equipped HOTELEX to become a leading series in catering equipment, supplies, and finding food trade events in Shanghai, with its geo-adapt shows in Beijing, Chengdu, and Guangzhou, covering the value chain including Catering Equipment Supply, Tableware, Food, Beverage, Catering Accessories, Coffee & Tea, Ice Cream, Wine & Spirits and Bakery. Once a year, HOTELEX brings together buyers and suppliers from around the country to witness the latest trends in the industry and be inspired by leaders and legends in the field.

HOTELEX 2019

Venue: Shanghai New International Expo Centre



HOTELEX Shanghai 2019 (THE 28TH SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL HOSPITALITY EQUIPMENT & FOOD SERVICE EXPO)

Date: April 1 - 4, 2019

Exhibit Categories: Catering Equipment Supply, Tableware, Food, Beverage, Catering Accessories, Coffee & Tea, Ice Cream, Wine & Spirits and Bakery

Concurrent: Expo Finefood 2019

CONTINUE TO BE THE LEADING INDUSTRY EVENT

HOTELEX was a huge success according to last year's figures. The expo drew a total of 146,267 trade buyers during the 4-day show, of which 5,135 came from overseas, to source from 2,500 exhibiting companies from 122 countries and regions. Compared to the year before, the number of overseas buyers has been on an upward trajectory. Prominent attendance growth was spotted in America and Australia, increasing 3.2 times and 2 times respectively. The U.S. made up 12.46% and Indonesia made up 20.95% of the entire overseas group. These figures confirm both HOTELEX's leadership and its influence on international markets, reflecting the extent of the expo competitiveness, and how the expo has helped forward-thinking industry players to meet the right people.

"This is our 12th consecutive year attending HOTELEX. The stage really makes the product service concept stand out and boosts the brand value, thereby expanding the customer base. The tight liaison between exhibitors and visitors HOTELEX has established has become the symbol that best represents the show. Through this channel, company culture and service commitment can be extensively promoted. We definitely expect more from HOTELEX and will keep rooting for it all along," commented Lina Ma, Marketing Manager of VEETSAN Commercial Machine Co. Ltd.

"There is no other industry event in Shanghai where the entire industry gets under one roof at this kind of scale," said MingMei Yi, General Manager, Shanghai Jincheng Refrigeration Equipment Co, Ltd

DECIPHER THE NEW CONSUMER'S TRENDS

The economy hub of the country, Shanghai, has a large and growing population as well as a multi-culture transformation led by international business and year-round tourism. The huge market is becoming increasingly sophisticated, and there is no doubt that food and hospitality are at the core of future developments. As the industry pioneer, the main task for HOTELEX is defining its innovative role in overcoming the 21st century challenge of adjusting to the current oscillating market while expanding it to an international level. This includes liaising among government associations, chambers of commerce, social media and, most importantly, managing the relationship between buyers and suppliers for a bright and promising future of the industry. Many questions were explored such as: How can consumer expectations be satisfied? What influence does product innovation have on each market? What value does HOTELEX bring to the industry?

The expo targets specifiers, buyers and food service operators, including a significant number of purchasers from restaurants and pubs, hotels, caterers, attractions and institutes, as well as attracts an equally impressive turnout from key distributors, delegates, retail dealers, purchasing managers, etc.

Innovative Events and Championships

Designed to promote and encourage new ideas in the market place, HOTELEX 2018 had an amazing range of more than 30 "events within the event", which helped to draw a record crowd and placed strategy at the heart of HOTELEX. The show floor was full of excitement and it was apparent that the exhibitors were having a successful event as the onsite rebook rate for this year is high. The show continues to deepen catering and hospitality knowledge by launching creative concurrent events and campaigns from the catering field to the hospitality area.

Coffee and food have always been the main attractions at HOTELEX, and to successfully deliver such a mixing banquet determines whether the Shanghai Coffee & Wine Festival can reap a second victory in a row. With over 80 popular domestic and overseas coffee stores stationed in this big market, a resounding yes was given by coffee enthusiasts, foodies and fashionistas plus a slew of media and reporters eager to spread the exotic coffee culture and derivative market to the world.

2019 Events List:

Shanghai Coffee Festival, China Barista Championship, China Latte Art Championship, China Brewers Cup Championship, China Barista Championship, China Cup Tasters Championship, China Coffee Roasting Championship, WCE All Star, China Master Bartender Competition, Shanghai International Fashion Drinks Competition, World of Bread Contest China Selection, Shanghai Pizza Master Competition, CLW Patisserie Elite Competition, China Gelato Championship, Pizza & Pasta Arena, HOTELEX "The Rising Star" Chef Competition, and Art & Science Kitchen Lab.

LEARN ABOUT THE LATEST PRODUCTS AND INDUSTRY TRENDS

Ever faithful to its principle "Be the Best", HOTELEX has decided to move the section of hotel facilities and supplies to Hotel Plus – Phase II from last April given the soaring growth results in concentrating on market segmentation in order to better serve the customer. To shine light on the most ground-breaking exhibition in the field and provide unparalleled media coverage, HOTELEX Shanghai 2019 will be inaugurated with a plethora of events paying tribute to gastronomic specialties as well as the movers and shakers of the hospitality field.

Visitors can look forward to the most exciting line-up of speakers and exhibitors and exhibitors will find plenty of potential buyers and unmissable customers. The positive results in matchmaking at HOTELEX gives exhibitors an incredible opportunity to expand visibility and media exposure. Visitors can open up communications with global industry players and impress the world. For those with an innovative product, exhibiting at HOTELEX can make a real difference in its success.

THE GATEWAY TO THE BIG LEAGUE

The updated concept of "Being Competitive and Professional" will bring about a whole new level, connecting suppliers and professional buyers closely. HOTELEX 2019 will bring even greater variety, integrating nine sectors covering the entire hospitality and catering value chain, including Catering Equipment Supply, Tableware, Food, Beverage, Catering Accessories, Coffee & Tea, Ice Cream, Wine & Spirits and Bakery.

Additionally, the expected exhibition space is reaching 250,000m2, filling the whole Shanghai New International Expo Centre with 17 indoor halls and 6 outdoor halls. 2,500 exhibitors and over 150,000 professional visitors all over the world are expected to participate.

To improve the exhibition's soft power, HOTELEX keeps improving its underlying prospects. Featuring competitions, displays and forums, HOTELEX is an influential ally of the industry, helping companies to shape their brand. HOTELEX is honoured to be authorised to hold various outstanding world-class competitions, through which, further attention will be attracted from all over the world.

Expo applications are free and registration is simple; There's no better time than now to get prepared, grasp the valuable opportunity to present products to the world, and start networking with over 150,000 global players.

