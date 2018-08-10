The 2nd International Youth Innovation Conference: Insights of Tomorrow

IYC 2018 will focus on 16 sub-topics covering the 4 major sectors of economic, scientific, social and environmental protection. Through a number of activities such as forums, innovation project roadshow and multilateral exchange meeting, it will create a diversified and open exchange environment for global youth.

Professional scholars, renowned university doctors, young entrepreneurs and other outstanding youth representatives from over 100 countries were invited to attend the conference. 77 guest speakers and VIP guests from various countries, including senior officials from the United Nations office for south-south cooperation, the United Nations industrial development organization, the United Nations environment program, the United Nations development program, and senior representatives from international NGOs. Also, IYC 2018 attracted the heads and representatives of Egypt's economic development advisory committee, Jordan Africa, Middle East and north Africa business association, AIESEC, global entrepreneurship network, world youth innovation center, Narada Foundation, Schwarzman scholars program, Arab bank federation and many other well-known organizations. Come and join the 2nd International Youth Innovation Conference now！Click here to visit our page: http://www.iyc2018.cn/indexen/

SOURCE The Organizing Committee of the 2nd International Youth Innovation Conference