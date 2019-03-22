The $3 Billion Lawn Mower Market in the United Kingdom (2019-2024): Key Players are Deere & Co, Honda Power Equipment, Husqvarna, MTD Products, Bosch, STIGA, and The Toro Company

DUBLIN, March 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "UK Lawn Mower Market - Comprehensive Study and Strategic Analysis 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This comprehensive market research and strategic analysis study of the UK lawn mower market offers investment opportunities, market size, and trend forecast during the period 2019-2024.

The UK lawn mower market is projected to reach revenues of approximately $3 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of around 5% during 2018-2024. The market research report also offers market share analysis in terms of unit volumes during the forecast period.



Information offered in the UK lawn mower report include:

Market overview of the landscaping industry dynamics

The emergence of robotic lawn mowers and its impact on market growth

The influx of alternate spaces & community creation impacting the demand

Market dynamics - growth trends, investment opportunity, drivers, and restraints

Garden equipment market overview - Market size and forecast - 2018-2024

UK lawn mower market - Historical data - 2016-2017

Market segmentation Detailed analysis of market segmentation that includes product type, end-user type, fuel type, mower blade type, drive type, and start type across the UK

Competitive landscape - It includes information about leading 7 key vendors and 51 other prominent players

Key Highlights



1. The EU initiatives towards green projects and Horizon 2022 is boosting the demand for innovative machines in the UK lawn mower market.

2. The focus on reducing weight, effectiveness, and speed of the equipment and adding additional features will boost sales in the UK market.

3. Vendors investing in product customization will enhance their consumer base and in the UK lawn mower market share.

4. International players with better technical and financial resources are dominating the total market share.

5. Exmark recently introduced Enhanced Control System Technology that eases use and offers better ergonomics and comfort to walk-behind mower end-users.

6. The increasing establishment of new golf courses, amusement parks, and public gardens will boost the demand for new machines in the UK lawn mower market.



Market Overview



The introduction of new technology and products that are designed to cater to the changing demands of customers across the landscaping industry is fueling the growth of the UK lawn mower market. The leading vendors are pioneering new application technology and providing services such as lawn aeration, tree, and shrub care, and insect and disease control to attract a maximum number of consumers in the UK market.

The growing demand for lawn mowers that incorporates route optimization technology, geo-measuring, mobile irrigation system controllers, and ride-on equipment will drive innovation across the UK market. The increasing cross-border activities in New World cities such as Oslo, Brussels, Stockholm, and Dublin are driving high investment volumes in the European lawn mower market.

The introduction of robotic lawn mowers that help perform a variety of complex and simple tasks, which are time-consuming or repetitive will create lucrative opportunities for leading vendors in the UK market. The development of intelligent machines with additional features such as smart navigation, laser vision, lawn memory, mapping, and self-emptying functions will boost innovation across the UK lawn mower market.

The implementation of the EU regulations on energy-efficiency and noise guidelines will drive the need for product upgrades and contribute to the revenues in the market. The development of lightweight gardening tools has made it easy for users to use these tools will help in the growth of the UK market.

The growing demand for smart technology devices and an increase in consumer spending sentiments will promote the development of innovative products in the market. The launch of cost-effective robotic lawn mowers under the price range of $1,000-$1,200 will boost the adoption of these devices across the UK lawn mower market.



Market Dynamics



The growing influx of battery- powered products and multi-use equipment will result in the evolution of the UK lawn mower market. The increasing number of professional landscaping services within municipalities, hospitality, office, state entities, and customers with indoor projects looking for zero exhaust emission and noiseless equipment is fueling demand for battery-powered devices in the UK market.

Several top players are working with rebate programs that incentivize governments to purchase sustainable equipment or existent trade-in fleet for battery-powered ones in the market. The increasing investments on the development of alternative battery technologies will lead to the launch of new devices with energy saving features and efficient productivity in the UK lawn mower market.

For instance, Stihl Lightning Battery System constitutes a lithium-ion battery technology characterized by low self-discharge. The vendors are outlining ROIs in terms of fuel savings and maintenance that battery-powered equipment offers to attract the maximum number of consumers across the UK lawn mower market.



Top trends observed in the UK lawn mower market include:

Healthy Growth of Landscaping Industry

Development of Sustainable Cities

Shifting Consumer Focus toward Smart Technology

Influence of Internet in Shaping End-users' Purchasing Behavior

Key Vendor Analysis



The UK lawn mower market is highly fragmented with the presence of various international and regional players. The vendors are using new business models and focusing on developing the portfolio of their establishments to drive market growth.



The major vendors in the UK market are:

Deere & Co

Honda Power Equipment

Husqvarna

MTD Products

Bosch

STIGA

The Toro Company

Key Topics Covered



