The 3-Wheel Movement is upon us, Fueled by Can-Am On-Road and its Lineup of Incredibly Fun Vehicles

All of that progress is driven by a lineup of vehicles that cater to different riding preferences and personalities, as well as programs grounded in the essence of inclusivity and community.

"We are on a mission to democratize the open road," said Martin Ethier, Global Marketing Director, Can-Am On-Road. "More people from more diverse backgrounds are discovering the joy of hitting the road on a ride like no other, and it's great to welcome them – and all future Can-Am riders from all over the world – into our family of passionate riders."

At the heart of it all is an incredibly fun lineup of three-wheel vehicles built for fun and stability, that enables people with varying skill levels to experience the thrill of riding.

Part of that is an all-new 2022 Can-Am Ryker Rally, which has been transformed for enhanced ruggedness and capability, and is built for a truly fun ride no matter the type of road you are on. This top-of-the-line model is loaded with premium, rally-oriented features that provide an exhilarating all-road experience, including enhanced suspension travel, increased ground clearance, superior vehicle protection, new seat options, new wheels, and new foot pegs. Each of which is meant to maximize performance and comfort. If you are looking for unconventional playgrounds to explore, the Can-Am Ryker Rally is an ideal choice.

For those who prefer a versatile sporty ride with premium features, the new Can-Am Ryker Sport has been designed to suit their needs. It keeps the affordable price and ease of riding that the Can-Am Ryker lineup is known for, but also features high-performance adjustable shocks to let riders tune their ride, and a max mount structure for added versatility with passenger and storage options. It also includes cruise control, which is a first for the Can-Am Ryker lineup.

THE CAN-AM SPYDER: FOR ENDLESS ADVENTURES

On the other side of the lineup is a new Can-Am Spyder F3-S Special Series, which maintains great performance and muscular looks. It is available in a new Manta Green color that makes riders stand out in the crowd. There is also a new Can-Am Spyder F3 Limited Special Series which delivers greater comfort, convenience, and a distinctive muscular design. It features an upgraded seat, rider backrest, and new handlebars, all of which contribute to greater comfort for longer rides.

For people looking for the ultimate in long-distance riding comfort, there is the top-of-the-line Can-Am Spyder RT Sea to Sky model. Introduced last year, it is even more premium for 2022. There is a new rider backrest and adjustable wind deflectors, along with head-turning new trims, wheels, and coloration.

To find out more about the complete 2022 Can-Am On-Road vehicle lineup including all accessories and product specs, as well as the numerous programs in place to empower and support our passionate owners' community, please go to www.CanAmOnRoad.com and follow us on social media @canamonroad.

About BRP

We are a global leader in the world of powersports vehicles, propulsion systems and boats built on over 75 years of ingenuity and intensive consumer focus. Our portfolio of industry-leading and distinctive products includes Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft, Can-Am on- and off-road vehicles, Alumacraft, Manitou, Quintrex boats and Rotax marine propulsion systems as well as Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft. We complete our lines of products with a dedicated parts, accessories and apparel business to fully enhance the riding experience. With annual sales of CA$6.0 billion from over 130 countries, our global workforce is made up of more than 14,500 driven, resourceful people.

www.brp.com

@BRPNews

Ski-Doo, Lynx, Sea-Doo, Can-Am, Rotax, Alumacraft, Manitou, Quintrex, Stacer, Savage, Evinrude and the BRP logo are trademarks of Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

