"The 30 Billion Dollar Save": Testing Company Establishes Testing Procedure and Protocol to Reopen All Major Sports and Venues Safely

ATLANTA, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Level 44 Holdings, an Atlanta-based company, recently obtained approval for one of very few COVID-19 testing methods of its kind. This method would allow medical professionals conducting the test to see test results within 5 minutes of initiating it.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NFL alone is projected to lose over $5 billion by the end of the season — this includes ticket sales, sponsors, merchandise sales, parking, and concessions, to name a few. Since the beginning of the pandemic, we have seen more and more Americans struggle with psychological issues caused by job loss, social isolation, fear of contagion and anxiety overall. Getting fans back in the stands will help provide a sense of normalcy and stability all while making the fans feel safe.

Level 44 Holdings has the staff, resources and protocol in place to get all major sports arenas and stadiums up and running virtually overnight. The team consists of leading experts in the medical field equipped to lead the charge in fighting a medical and economic pandemic. They propose a process that trickles down to re-boosting the economy from the top to the bottom - all at a price point and process cheaper and more effective than current testing methods. Level 44 welcomes conversations with the NBA, MLB, NCAA, WNBA and MLS. Our plan could potentially save and create billions of dollars, setting the economy up to win - all while being more efficient than current testing processes.

Thanks to NFL veteran B.W. Webb, Level 44 is already proposing a plan to the NFL to create a safer, more comfortable, and stable environment for players, staff, and fans alike. "Football is America's favorite sport and I want to be a part of the solution, I plan on reaching out to the NFL in whatever means afforded to help restart football in America," says Webb.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, an estimated 1.3 Million sports jobs have been put on hold or even erased. Bringing the sports industry back will not only put billions of dollars back into the economy, but it will essentially help out the neighborhoods where stadiums and venues are situated. Resuming in-person events for professional sports will not only open up over 45 venues and arenas, but they will also provide tens of millions of sports fans a sense of normalcy again - virtually worry-free.

