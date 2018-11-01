LONDON, Oct. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The 350 Largest Cellular IoT Projects Worldwide is a unique deliverable featuring a list of the largest IoT projects identified by Berg Insight as part of the company's world-class market research programs.



The database includes project size and geographical distribution as well as a 5-year forecast for each individual project.



Highlights about this database:

- Detailed data in Excel format on the 350 largest M2M/IoT deployments identified globally.

- Practical information including the involved companies, HQ location and website for every deployment.

- Categorisation of each project by the main M2M/IoT vertical.

- Geographical breakdown detailing the number of active cellular IoT connections by region per project.

- Forecasts on the future developments for each deployment until 2022.

- Analyst commentary on the methodology and summary of key findings.



The 350 largest cellular IoT deployments in the world together account for 213.6 million units



Berg Insight presents the second edition of its unique list comprising the 350 largest cellular IoT deployments identified as part of the company's on-going world-class IoT market research activities. The extensive list includes various types of projects and product categories across all types of vertical markets including aftermarket automotive, fleet management & MRM, healthcare, OEM automotive, retail applications, smart homes and buildings, utilities, wearables & consumer electronics as well as industrial M2M and other. The database includes project size and geographical distribution by the end of 2017 as well as a 5-year forecast for each individual project.



The projects included in the top-350 list together account for approximately 213.6 million active cellular IoT connections. This corresponds to as much as 33.0 percent of the total number of IoT connections worldwide at the end of 2017. More than 40 deployments on the list have surpassed 1 million units and the top-10 projects account for more than 80 million units. Fleet management & MRM is the largest vertical in terms of the number of projects on the top list, followed by retail applications, aftermarket automotive and OEM automotive as well as smart homes and buildings. When comparing the number of active units represented by each vertical for the entries in the top-350 list, OEM automotive is instead the largest vertical, accounting for 46.1 million units, ahead of utilities at close to 34.1 million units and fleet management & MRM representing 30.8 million units.



The North American and European markets represent 70.1 million units and 55.8 million units respectively of the active M2M/IoT units across all verticals on the top list. The Rest of World furthermore accounts for 78.3 million units. The 350 projects on the top list are in the coming five years forecasted to grow from an aggregate total of 213.6 million units to represent over 520.5 million units globally by 2022. This corresponds to an overall compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.5 percent.



This product answers the following questions:



- Which are currently the largest M2M/IoT projects deployed on the global market?

- What is the geographical breakdown of key M2M/IoT deployments by region?

- Which individual projects are expected to experience the highest growth rates in the next five years?

- Which of the M2M/IoT verticals have the greatest numbers of large-scale deployments?

- How is the top-350 list foreseen to develop in the future as the constituent deployments progress?



Who should buy this product?

The 350 Largest Cellular IoT Projects Worldwide is a unique source of information about the largest M2M/IoT projects identified by Berg Insight as part of the company's world-class market research in the space. Whether you are a telecom operator, platform provider, hardware manufacturer, investor, consultant, or government agency, you will gain valuable insights from our in-depth research.



