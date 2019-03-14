The $38.6Bn eBike Market by 2025 - Government Initiatives to Regulate E-Bikes & Improve Infrastructure for E-Bikes Creates Lucrative Opportunities

DUBLIN, March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "E-bike Market by Class, Battery Type (Lithium-ion, Lithium-ion polymer, Lead Acid), Motor Type (Mid, Hub), Mode (Throttle, Pedal Assist), Usage, and Region (Asia Pacific, Europe, North America) - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global e-bike market is estimated to be USD 21.1 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 38.6 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 9.01%.

Many countries across the globe are facing the problem of traffic congestion, especially in crowded cities. The population of vehicles is increasing day by day, rendering the existing road infrastructure insufficient. Traffic congestion affects each individual's personal and professional lives. As a result, governments and civic bodies are taking steps to reduce traffic congestion.

Many cities across the world are now actively promoting the use of electric bicycles as a mode of transportation in cities. Electric bicycles take up the same amount of space as a normal or traditional bicycle. The use of e-bikes can reduce the number of cars on the road and result in fewer traffic jams.

Increasing urbanization is one of the key drivers for the e-bike market. Urban population throughout the world is increasing rapidly. According to a UN report, 66% of the world population would reside in urban areas by 2050. Hyper-urbanization in some countries is hampering city traffic by increasing traffic congestion, delays in movement, parking issues, and high travel cost.

Class-III segment is estimated to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period

The class-III e-bike segment is estimated to be the fastest growing segment of the global e-bike market. Class-III e-bikes, which are also known as speed pedal-assisted electric bicycle, provide assistance only when the rider is pedaling and stop providing assistance when the bicycle reaches 28 mph.

These e-bikes are allowed on roads, adjacent bike lanes, or private property due to their higher speed than the other two classes, i.e. class-I and class-II. These e-bikes are expected to help replace cars in many cities. Hence, class-III e-bike segment is expected to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period.

Class-I segment is estimated to be the largest market, in terms of value

Class-I e-bikes are anticipated to hold the largest share of the e-bike market. Class-I e-bikes provide assistance only when the rider is pedaling and stop providing assistance when the bicycle reaches 20 mph. This type of e-bike can operate on any paved surface. Also, class-I e-bikes are compatible with e-bike laws of most of the countries. Thus, class-I e-bikes are expected to witness incremental growth during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the largest growing market for e-bikes during the forecast period

The Asia Pacific region is estimated to be the largest e-bike market in 2018 and is expected to maintain its leading position during the forecast period. The region comprises some of the fastest developing economies of the world such as China and India. China, which is the largest market in the Asia Pacific, holds about 98% market share of the region. China's e-bikes have gained popularity in the European market due to their good quality and technological edge.

Most of the Asian economies have recognized the growth potential of e-bikes and, hence, are taking several initiatives to attract major OEMs to manufacture e-bikes in their domestic markets. For instance, the Government of India announced financial support and a scheme called Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles (FAME). Under the scheme, there is a subsidy of up to INR 22,000 for electric scooters/e-bikes. Government promotions and schemes have led to an increase in sales of electric two-wheelers over the years.



Major Players Profiled



Yamaha Motor Corporation ( Japan )

) Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd. ( Taiwan )

) Accell Group N.V ( Netherlands )

) Aima Technology Group Co. Ltd. ( China )

) Yadea Group Holdings Ltd. ( China )

) Pedego Electric Bikes (US)

Merida Industry Co. Ltd. ( Taiwan )

) Trek Bicycle Corporation (US)

Specialized Bicycles (US)

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Product and Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Years Considered for the Study

1.4 Currency Exchange Rates

1.5 Package Size

1.6 Limitations

1.7 Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.2 Secondary Data

2.2.1 Key Secondary Sources

2.2.2 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.3 Primary Data

2.3.1 Sampling Techniques & Data Collection Methods

2.3.2 Primary Participants

2.4 Market Size Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.5 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

2.6 Research Assumptions and Limitations

2.6.1 Assumptions

2.6.2 Limitations



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Global E-Bike Market

4.2 Asia Pacific to Lead the Global E-Bike Market By 2025

4.3 E-Bike Market, By Class

4.4 E-Bike Market, By Battery Type

4.5 E-Bike Market, By Motor Type

4.6 E-Bike Market, By Mode

4.7 E-Bike Market, By Usage



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Concerns About Traffic Congestion

5.2.1.2 Rapid Urbanization

5.2.1.3 Government Initiatives to Reduce Emission Level

5.2.1.4 Growing Bicycle Tourism Industry

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Underdeveloped Aftermarket Services

5.2.2.2 Technological Challenges

5.2.2.3 Unplanned Infrastructure in Developing Countries

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Government Initiatives to Regulate E-Bikes & Improve Infrastructure for E-Bikes

5.2.3.2 Bike Sharing

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Limited Distribution Channels

5.2.4.2 Misconstrued Perception About Cycling



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Technology Overview

6.1.1 Introduction

6.1.2 Motor Drive Technology

6.1.3 Battery Technology

6.2 Regulatory Overview

6.3 Porter's Five Forces



7 E-Bike Market, By Class

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Class-I

7.2.1 Class-I Segment Complies With the E-Bike Laws and Regulations of Majority of Countries Which Would Pose Better Growth Opportunities

7.3 Class-II

7.3.1 Reasonable Price Will Pose Better Growth Opportunities for the Class-Ii Segment in North America

7.4 Class-III

7.4.1 Class-III Segment is Expected to Be A Potential Solution for Car Replacement; Hence is the Fastest Growing Market Among All Categories



8 E-Bike Market, By Battery Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Lithium-Ion

8.2.1 OEMs Shift Toward Lighter Weight Bikes Will Boost the Demand for Lithium-Ion Batteries During the Forecast Period

8.3 Lithium-Ion Polymer

8.3.1 Increase in Demand for Lightweight Bikes and Improved Safety Will Drive the Growth of Lithium-Ion Polymer Batteries During the Forecast Period

8.4 Lead Acid

8.4.1 Technological Limitations are Expected To Decrease the Sales of Lead Acid Batteries During the Forecast Period

8.5 Others

8.5.1 Adoption of Solid State Batteries Could Pose Better Growth Opportunities for the Segment



9 E-Bike Market, By Motor Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Hub Motor

9.2.1 Shift in Interests of E-Bike OEMs Towards Lightweighting Will Decrease the Growth of Hub Motors During the Forecast Period (2018-2025)

9.3 Mid Motor

9.3.1 Increase in Demand for Lightweight and Better Quality E-Bikes Will Boost the Demand for Mid Motors Segment



10 E-Bike Market, By Mode

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Pedal Assist Mode

10.2.1 Pedal Assist Mode Abides By the E-Bike Laws and Regulations of Majority of Countries Across the Globe, Which Will Help Boost Its Forecast Period

10.3 Throttle Mode

10.3.1 Throttle Type E-Bike Segment is Expected to Witness Negative Growth Owing to Incompatibility With E-Bike Laws and Regulations of Many Countries



11 E-Bike Market, By Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Asia Pacific

11.2.1 China

11.2.1.1 City/Urban Bike Segment is Projected to Be the Largest Segment During the Forecast Period in China

11.2.2 Japan

11.2.2.1 City/Urban Bike Segment is Projected to Be the Largest Segment During the Forecast Period in Japan, While CarFastest Growing Segment

11.2.3 Taiwan

11.2.3.1 City/Urban Bike Segment is Projected to Be the Largest Segment During the Forecast Period in Taiwan

11.2.4 South Korea

11.2.4.1 City/Urban Bike Segment is Projected to Be the Largest Segment During the Forecast Period in South Korea

11.2.5 India

11.2.5.1 City/Urban Bike Segment is Projected to Be the Largest Segment During the Forecast the Period in India

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Germany

11.3.1.1 Mountain/Trekking is Estimated to Be the Largest Segment in 2018, While City/Urban is Projected to Be the Largest Segment During Period

11.3.2 the Netherlands

11.3.2.1 City/Urban is Estimated to Be the Largest Segment in 2018 and is Expected to Hold Its Position During the Forecast Period

11.3.3 Belgium

11.3.3.1 Mountain/Trekking is Estimated to Be the Largest Segment in 2018, While City/Urban is Projected to Be the Largest Segment During Period

11.3.4 France

11.3.4.1 Mountain/Trekking is Estimated to Be the Largest Segment in 2018, While City/Urban is Projected to Be the Largest Segment During Period

11.3.5 Italy

11.3.5.1 Mountain/Trekking is Estimated to Be the Largest Segment in 2018, While City/Urban is Projected to Be the Largest Segment During Period

11.3.6 Rest of Europe (ROE)

11.3.6.1 Mountain/Trekking is Estimated to Be the Largest Segment in 2018 and is Expected to Hold Its Position During the Forecast Period

11.4 North America

11.4.1 Canada

11.4.1.1 City/Urban Bike is Projected to Be the Largest Growing Segment During the Forecast Period

11.4.2 US

11.4.2.1 City/Urban Bike is Projected to Be the Largest Growing Segment During the Forecast Period, WhileSegment During the Forecast Period



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 E-Bike Manufacturers

12.1.1 Overview

12.1.2 E-Bike: Market Ranking Analysis

12.1.3 Competitive Scenario

12.1.3.1 Contracts & Agreements

12.1.3.2 New Product Developments

12.1.3.3 Expansions

12.1.3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions

12.1.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping

12.1.4.1 Visionary Leaders

12.1.4.2 Innovators

12.1.4.3 Dynamic Differentiators

12.1.4.4 Emerging Companies

12.1.5 E-Bike Competitive Mapping, 2018

12.2 Component Suppliers

12.2.1 Overview

12.2.2 E-Bike Component Suppliers: Market Ranking Analysis

12.2.3 Competitive Scenario

12.2.3.1 Contracts & Agreements

12.2.3.2 New Product Developments

12.2.3.3 Expansions

12.2.3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions

12.2.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping

12.2.4.1 Visionary Leaders

12.2.4.2 Innovators

12.2.4.3 Dynamic Differentiators

12.2.4.4 Emerging Companies

12.2.5 E-Bike Component Suppliers Competitive Mapping, 2018



13 Company Profiles

13.1 E-Bike Manufacturers

13.1.1 Yamaha Motor Company

13.1.2 Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

13.1.3 Accell Group N.V.

13.1.4 Aima Technology Group Co. Ltd.

13.1.5 Yadea Group Holdings Ltd.

13.1.6 Pedego Electric Bikes

13.1.7 Merida Industry Co. Ltd.

13.1.8 Trek Bicycle Corporation

13.1.9 Specialized Bicycle Components Inc.

13.2 Component Suppliers

13.2.1 Robert Bosch GmbH

13.2.2 Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.

13.2.3 Continental AG

13.2.4 Panasonic Corporation

13.2.5 LG Chem Ltd.

13.2.6 Johnson Matthey Battery Systems

13.2.7 Shimano

13.2.8 BMZ GmbH

13.2.9 Brose Fahrzeugteile



