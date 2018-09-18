The 3D Audio Market: Global Analysis & Forecasts 2018-2026 - Adoption of 3D Audio is High in the Gaming Industry

DUBLIN, Sept. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global 3D Audio Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2018 To 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global 3D audio market was valued at US$ 3.45 Bn in 2017 and will be growing at a CAGR of 17.2% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.

One of the most prominent factors aiding the 3D audio market growth is the fact that, consumer acceptance pertaining to 3D audio has increased significantly in recent years.

Rising consumer awareness about this new technology has further helped the market to flourish. Moreover, rising disposable income across developing countries such as India, China and Brazil among others is another prominent factor aiding the adoption of 3D audio products globally.

With technological advancements, there has been a dip in the product price. This factor has further influenced the market growth positively.

The adoption of 3D audio has been on the high in the gaming industry and it has been observed that game developing companies have been upgrading their sound engines from 2D audio to 3D audio. However, the market growth may be impacted by the absence of any standard or universal format. This factor might hinder its wide scale penetration in the coming years.

Asia Pacific was the largest market for 3D audio in 2017. The region witnessing advancements in the movie industry is an important factor contributing to the market growth. Moreover, increasing demand for portable 3D media devices such as speakers and headphones is expected to positively influence the market growth in Asia Pacific.

In 2017, China stood as the largest market for 3D audio. In the coming years, India is expected to be an important market considering the ongoing cinema industry evolution in the country. Therefore, the market growth in the country is expected to be significant during the forecast period. These factors in combination expected to drive the 3D audio market growth in the region.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Scope

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.4 Research Methodology



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Snapshot: Global 3D Audio Market

2.2 Global 3D Audio Market, By Product Type, 2017

2.3 Global 3D Audio Market, By End-use, 2017

2.4 Global 3D Audio Market, By Sales Channel, 2017

2.5 Global 3D Audio Market, By Geography, 2017



Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Market Drivers

3.3 Market Growth Inhibitors

3.4 Key Market Trends and Future Outlook

3.5 Attractive Investment Proposition, By Geography

3.6 Competitive Analysis



Chapter 4 Global 3D Audio Market Analysis, By Product Type, 2016-2026

4.1 Market Analysis

4.2 Speakers

4.3 Headphones

4.4 Microphones



Chapter 5 Global 3D Audio Market Analysis, By End-use, 2016-2026

5.1 Market Analysis

5.2 Personal

5.3 Commercial



Chapter 6 Global 3D Audio Market Analysis, By Sales Channel, 2016-2026

6.1 Market Analysis

6.2 Offline

6.3 Online



Chapter 7 North America 3D Audio Market Analysis, 2016-2026

7.1 Overview

7.2 North America 3D Audio Market Analysis, By Product Type, 2016-2026

7.3 North America 3D Audio Market Analysis, By End-use, 2016-2026

7.4 North America 3D Audio Market Analysis, By Sales Channel, 2016-2026

7.5 North America 3D Audio Market Analysis, By Country, 2016-2026



Chapter 8 Europe 3D Audio Market Analysis, 2016-2026

8.1 Overview

8.2 Europe 3D Audio Market Analysis, By Product Type, 2016-2026

8.3 Europe 3D Audio Market Analysis, By End-use, 2016-2026

8.4 Europe 3D Audio Market Analysis, By Sales Channel, 2016-2026

8.5 Europe 3D Audio Market Analysis, By Country/Region, 2016-2026



Chapter 9 Asia Pacific 3D Audio Market Analysis, 2016-2026

9.1 Overview

9.2 Asia Pacific 3D Audio Market Analysis, By Product Type, 2016-2026

9.3 Asia Pacific 3D Audio Market Analysis, By End-use, 2016-2026

9.4 Asia Pacific 3D Audio Market Analysis, By Sales Channel, 2016-2026

9.5 Asia Pacific 3D Audio Market Analysis, By Country/Region, 2016-2026



Chapter 10 RoW 3D Audio Market Analysis, 2016-2026

10.1 Overview

10.2 RoW 3D Audio Market Analysis, By Product Type, 2016-2026

10.3 RoW 3D Audio Market Analysis, By End-use, 2016-2026

10.4 RoW 3D Audio Market Analysis, By Sales Channel, 2016-2026

10.5 RoW 3D Audio Market Analysis, By Region, 2016-2026



Chapter 11 Company Profiles

11.1 Auro Technologies, Inc.

11.2 3D Sound Labs

11.3 dearVR

11.4 Comhear, Inc.

11.5 Dolby Labs

11.6 Core Sound LLC

11.7 DTS, Inc.

11.8 Hooke Audio

11.9 VisiSonics Corporation

11.10 Waves Audio Ltd.

11.11 Dysonics

11.12 ISONO Sound



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/j799xm/the_3d_audio?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

