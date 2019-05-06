The 3D cardiac mapping systems market will register a CAGR of about 10% by 2023
The launch of technologically advanced products will trigger the 3D cardiac mapping systems market growth in the forthcoming years. The continuous development of advanced mapping systems offers powerful tools for the successive treatment and assessment of cardiac patients. In addition, advanced 3D EAM systems also provide a precise and reliable virtual environment for guiding complex mapping and ablation procedures. Such rising launch of advanced products will lead the 3D cardiac mapping systems market to witness continuous growth during the forecast period. Analysts have predicted that the 3D cardiac mapping systems market will register a CAGR of about 10% by 2023.
Market Overview
Increasing prevalence of cardiac arrhythmias and related risk factors
One of the growth drivers of the global 3D cardiac mapping systems market is the increasing prevalence of cardiac arrhythmias and related risk factors. The increasing demand for early detection and treatment of cardiac arrhythmias which is driving the growth of the market.
Lack of access to advanced healthcare in LMIC
One of the challenges in the growth of the global 3D cardiac mapping systems market is the lack of access to advanced healthcare in LMIC. The shortage of trained professionals among cardiac electrophysiologists, for efficiently performing EP procedures is limiting the growth of the market.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be highly concentrated with the presence of a few market players. Vendors in the market are focusing on developing non-invasive modalities for cardiac mapping. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.
