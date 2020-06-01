The 3D Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Market is expected to grow by $ 201.21 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 3D computer-aided design (CAD) market in Europe 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the 3D computer-aided design (CAD) market in Europe and it is poised to grow by $ 201.21 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. Our reports on 3D computer-aided design (CAD) market in Europe provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05903464/?utm_source=PRN



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current Europe market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing adoption of 3D CAD in civil and construction industry and technical advances. In addition, growing adoption of 3D CAD in civil and construction industry is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The 3D computer-aided design (CAD) market in Europe market analysis includes end-user segment.



The 3D computer-aided design (CAD) market in Europe is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Automotive

• Industrial machinery

• Aerospace and defense

• Others



This study identifies the growing role of 3D cad in packaging machineries as one of the prime reasons driving the 3D computer-aided design (CAD) market in Europe growth during the next few years.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our 3D computer-aided design (CAD) market in Europe covers the following areas:

• 3D computer-aided design (CAD) market in Europe sizing

• 3D computer-aided design (CAD) market in Europe forecast

• 3D computer-aided design (CAD) market in Europe industry analysis"



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05903464/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

