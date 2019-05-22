NEW YORK, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 3D printing materials market is projected to register a CAGR of 25%, in terms of value, between 2019 and 2024.







The 3D printing materials market size is estimated to grow from USD 1.5 billion in 2019 to USD 4.5 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 25% between 2019 and 2024. 3D printing materials are used in different industries such as automotive, aerospace & defense, and healthcare.



Metal 3D printing materials are projected to register a higher CAGR, in terms of value and volume, between 2019 and 2024.



Metals materials are highly useful in manufacturing components for the automotive and aerospace & defense industries. 3D printing metal materials have been further segmented into titanium, aluminum, nickel, stainless steel, and others (such as cobalt chrome, copper, silver, gold, and bronze). 3D printing metal materials offer various characteristics, such as lightweight, excellent temperature resistance, and heat resistance. Metals are the fastest-growing type of 3D printing material owing to high demand from the healthcare, automotive, and aerospace & defense industries. Metals are available in different g color grades and majorly consumed in the powder form. Moreover, precious metals, such as gold and silver, are normally preferred for manufacturing jewelry.



The market in the automotive end-use industry is expected to register the highest CAGR between 2019 and 2024.

The automotive industry is lucrative for 3D printing metals. 3D printing materials are used in making various auto parts and components in the automotive industry, such as engine parts, gears, front and backlight covers, chassis, front lids, fenders, and doors. Major car manufacturers such as Tesla, Inc. (US) and BMW Group (Germany) are highly inclined toward using 3D printing for manufacturing automotive components.



The 3D printing materials market in APAC is projected to register the highest CAGR, in terms of value and volume, between 2019 and 2024.

APAC is the fastest-growing market and third major consumer of 3D printing materials, globally, owing to the industrial development and improving economic conditions.This region constitutes approximately 60% of the world's population, resulting in the growth of the various industries, such as automotive, consumer goods, and construction.



China, Japan, South Korea, and India are the major countries involved in 3D printing activities in APAC.



Breakdown of primary interviews:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 - 37%, Tier 2 - 42%, and Tier 3 - 21%

• By Designation: C level - 30%, Director level - 25%, and Others - 45%

• By Region: North America - 20%, Europe - 27%, APAC -40%, MEA - 7%, and Latin America - 6%



The 3D printing materials market comprises major manufacturers such as 3D System (US), Arkema S.A. (France), Royal DSM (Netherlands), The ExOne Company (US), Stratasys Ltd. (US), General Electric (US), EOS GMBH Electro Optical Systems (Germany), Materialise NV (Belgium), Sandvik AB (Sweden), and Höganäs AB (Sweden). The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the 3D printing materials market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Research Coverage

The market study covers the 3D printing materials market across segments.It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments, such as type, form, end-use industry, application, technology, and region.



The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall 3D printing materials market and the subsegments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



