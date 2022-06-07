The 3rd BIO International Convention 2022 is Approaching

Neurophth Therapeutics is a leading clinical-stage gene therapy company with robust ophthalmic pipeline. With subsidiaries in China and USA, Neurophth, a fully integrated company, is striving to discover and develop AAV-delivered gene therapies for patients suffering from vision loss globally. Our most advanced investigational candidate, NFS-01(Esonadogene Imvoparvovec, rAAV2-ND4), in development for treating Leber's Hereditary Optic Neuropathy with ND4 gene mutation (ND4-LHON), has been granted Orphan Drug Designation both by US FDA and EU EMA. The part 1 of its Chinese Phase 1/2/3 registrational clinical trial has reached positive results and the part 2 (Phase 3) will be initiated in Q3 2022. As a gene therapy candidate for global patients, the registrational clinical trial of NFS-01 will be also conducted in US this fall following the IND approval from US FDA in January 2022. Our 2nd advanced investigational candidate, NFS-02 (rAAV2-ND1), in development for treating Leber's Hereditary Optic Neuropathy with ND1 gene mutation (ND1-LHON), has also been granted Orphan Drug Designation by US FDA this January and submitted IND filing to US FDA. Our pipeline also includes: