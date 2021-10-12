The 3rd Rural Revitalization Industry Expo held in NE China's Panjin

Seven major areas are displayed at the Expo: Agricultural Products Processing, Intelligent Agriculture, Beautiful Rural Construction, Rural Recreation and Cultural Tourism, Rural Industrial Development Services, Rural Intelligent Life and Characteristic High-quality Agricultural Products. More than 800 exhibitors and 300 buyers participated in the Expo. Panjin Rural Revitalization Industry Expo has become a well-known platform for the inspection results of rural revitalization industry, a big platform for foreign exchange and a broad stage for cooperative development since 2019.

Panjin crab is a national geographical indication product of China. Panjin rice was selected as the first batch of China-EU Geographical Indications Agreement Protection List in 2020. The unique geographical environment created a vast Reed wetland and the famous "Red Beach", Panjin also known as China's "Wetland Capital", "Crane Township" and "Land of Fish and Rice".

Caption: The 3rd Rural Revitalization Industry Expo was held in Panjin, a city of northeast China's Liaoning province, from Sept. 23 to 25.

SOURCE The Publicity Department of Panjin Municipal Government