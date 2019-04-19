The 43rd CIFF features wider diversification of exhibits and upgraded services

Founded in the spring of 1998, the China International Furniture Fair, usually more well-known by its initials, CIFF, takes place semi-annually, in Guangzhou in the spring and in Shanghai in the autumn. It is regarded as a leading event of its kind in terms of scale, diversity of exhibits, number of visitors as well as turnover.

This year's event caused a lot more excitement across the industry in addition to a higher level of diversity in terms of products and services, thanks to a number of new highlights.

With a focus on innovation, the event, which has assumed the role as the go-to platform for new product launches, highlighted 25 original products on display in a feature zone of the event entitled Global Exhibit of New and Latest Household Products and Furniture.

Several well-known Chinese designers, among them, Wen Hao, Zhu Xiaojie, Hou Zhengguang, Chen Xiangjing, and Chai Xiaodong, gave presentations on new trends in the Chinese original furniture sector.

A series of exciting events were held during the expo, including some scenario-focused exhibitions which looked at different ways of creating a new and holistic environment in the home, setting new directions in terms of answering the expectations of new-generation individuals who seek to take control in determining their lifestyle.

Over 60 leading multi-disciplinary designers inspired visitors to think about what a high-quality lifestyle looks like by messaging across the many segments of the design sector at the expo via cases sharing, forums, presentations on latest trends in addition to various seminars and workshops.

With the presence of a large number of exhibitors from across the world, the event organizers further enhanced their special trade matching service, inviting large buyers and designers from China and abroad to attend, understanding their buying needs and setting up appointments with exhibitors fitting their profiles.

To assure that the invited attendees would feel that they had gained something meaningful upon their return home, the event personalized the invitation according to the interest of the invitee in terms of theme, sector and channel, based on the analysis of the visitor database. The invited buyers could enter the expo via a QR code scan without having to wait in line as well as get easy access to exhibition information by querying the guide at the information desk.

Targeted marketing and sales as well as the event's massive footprint in the industry has made CIFF unique and unrivaled. The 44th China International Furniture Fair (Shanghai) will be held at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in Hongqiao from September 8 to 11, continuing CIFF's efforts at creating of a model home that fits the lifestyle of every member of the family.

SOURCE CIFF