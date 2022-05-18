The 48th Annual Denny's Orange Blossom Classic: Remixed

The HBCU Premiere Football Classic Event Returns Labor Day Weekend at Hard Rock Stadium with the Highly Anticipated Matchup Between Florida A&M University and Jackson State University

Denny's Orange Blossom Classic Tickets on Sale Now

MIAMI, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Don't call it a comeback; the 48th Annual Denny's Orange Blossom Classic (OBC) is back and even better! It's 'THE REMIX,' celebrating the sophomore year of its return in Miami Gardens, FL, September 1 – 4th, 2022, at Hard Rock Stadium! A weekend deeply rooted in community enrichment, empowerment, educational advancement, and family fun with a good old fashion collegiate rivalry is what the event continues to represent.

Denny's Orange Blossom Classic: The Remix Orange Blossom Classic Committee Executive Director Kendra Bulluck & Jackson State University Head Coach Deion Sanders

"The revival of Orange Blossom Classic has now become a movement connecting people as one big community. As we look forward to year two, "The Remix," - I am excited and look forward to a renewed experience for our fans for many years to come," stated Kendra Bulluck, Executive Director of the Orange Blossom Classic Committee.

THE OBC TIGER-RATTLER FACE-OFF

The weekend climaxes with the big game between HBCU football powerhouses Florida A&M University Rattlers and Jackson State University Tigers. Both teams feature a few of the highest-rated athletes of the recent recruiting class, making this the game to watch.

Tickets for this year's Orange Blossom Classic are on sale now and can be purchased online at www.orangeblossomclassic.com/events.

THE ORANGE BLOSSOM CLASSIC COLLEGE FUND

"Denny's is proud to be the title sponsor for the second year of the Orange Blossom Classic," said April Kelly Drummond, Denny's Vice President, Diversity and Equity. "As you know, Denny's loves to feed the mind, body, and soul. And the Orange Blossom Classic does all of this – and more. We love supporting our HBCUs.

Above the good-natured football rivalry, the Orange Blossom Festival is paved with the tradition of providing a platform to celebrate HBCUs. The OBC has always been rooted in community advancement, raising more than $350,000 in scholarship funds to further the education of high school students interested in attending an HBCU for post-secondary education.

Addressing the broad impact of the OBC returning to Miami Gardens, Miami Dade County Vice Chairman Oliver G. Gilbert, III stated, "The Orange Blossom Classic is a tribute to the rich heritage of HBCU football and the extraordinary future of football, tourism, diversity, and hospitality in Miami Dade County. We are happy to host the teams and their wonderful fan bases once again for a magnificent weekend of fun, football, camaraderie, and community."

A GLIMPSE OF THE DENNY'S ORANGE BLOSSOM CLASSIC EVENTS

To view the full event itinerary, visit orangeblossomclassic.com/events.

FRIDAY, JULY 8, 2022

Elevation Experience Business Leadership Summit

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 1, 2022

Orange Blossom Golf Tournament

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 2, 2022

Careers In Sports and Entertainment Symposium

GMCVB Welcome Reception and Kickoff Luncheon

Event Speakers:

Keisha Lance Bottoms, Former City of Atlanta Mayor (Keynote)

U.S. Representative Val Demings, 10th Congressional District (Honoree)

Celebrating the 30th Anniversary of the Year of the Woman along with a special performance.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 3, 2022

Orange Blossom Classic Battle of the Bands

Brace yourself for an appearance from the mighty FAMU Marching 100s and the Jackson State Sonic Boom, along with a showcase of talent from local high school bands from the tri-county area.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 4, 2022

OBC Fan Fest Experience

Tickets for the OBC Game, GMCVB Welcome Reception & Kickoff Luncheon, and OBC Battle of the Bands are on sale now and may be purchased online at www.orangeblossomclassic.com/events.

