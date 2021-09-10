The 4A's You Need to Have for a Successful Marriage

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriage Specialists Greg & Cheryl Clarke releases their first book The Power of the 4A's: How We Went From Contemplating Divorce To A Successful Thriving Marriage. Couples will discover how to transform their relationship from hurting to healed using these four A's: Acceptance, Appreciation, Affection, and Agreement. It includes hands-on exercises and practical knowledge. The 4A's method teaches how to build and cultivate a thriving and intimate relationship with their spouse. The book is available for purchase in paperback and digital on GregandCherylClarke.com and Lulu.com.

Greg and Cheryl Clarke are a husband-and-wife team. Better known as "the Marriage Specialists", they share the same passion for helping couples build stronger, healthier marriages, taking them from HURTING to HEALED. Greg and Cheryl are speakers, mentors, ministers, and relationship/business coaches. They use their transcendent coaching programs to offer foundational tools and uncommon. Greg is an early childhood education teacher, ordained minister, and certified relationship/life coach. Cheryl is a licensed marriage and family therapist, ordained minister, and motivational speaker.

After being together for more than 30 years, with six beautiful children, the Clarkes have a wealth of wisdom to share. Through God's promise and spiritual interventions, Greg and Cheryl Clarke are on a mission to be role models, proving that marriages can LAST with the right tools.

"This book is for couples who want to have a successful marriage and aim to create the relationship of their dreams," said The Clarke's.

"I have read many books on marriage, relationships, as well as many self-help books, but this book surpasses them all. This book has the ingredients as to how to create and have a successful and prosperous marriage," said Pastor Debra Jordan of Zoe Ministries Inc.

"Gregory and Cheryl truly put together a blueprint for couples and individuals to experience healthy, honest, and wholesome love," said Noella.

If you are ready to shift your relationship or sustain a healthy one, purchase your copy of Greg & Cheryl Clarke's "The Power of the 4A's" on GregandCherylClarke.com or Lulu.com. You can also join them at their book release party on Friday, September 10, 2021, from 7pm - 10pm, at The Row House, 2128 Frederick Douglass Blvd, New York, NY 10024. RSVP here.

