The 4D Printing Market: Trends, Opportunities, and Revenue Projections to 2025

This report includes analyses of global market trends, with data from 2019 to 2024, and it provides projections of CAGR for 2020 to 2025. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars that have not been adjusted for inflation.

The market for 4D printing is quickly growing and is replacing traditional manufacturing across many industries including aerospace, automotive, consumer goods and medical devices. Currently, 3D printing technology is used across many industries, but the increasing complexity of the materials used created a space for technological innovations. The technology that would replace printing is known as 4D printing.

The fourth dimension in this emerging technology would be time. This technology uses smart materials to develop objects that can be self-assembled, flexible or react to changing conditions. The technology is still in the research and development stage, but prototypes have been seen across the automotive, medical and aviation industries. This technology is expected to play a crucial role in the manufacturing process.

The report includes:

An overview of the emerging market for 4D printing in various applications

An understanding of recent market trends in overall 4D printing market and evaluation of market forecasts and market size for each of the components of 4D printing

Characterization and quantification of 4D printing industry based on material, end-user, and geography and discussion on opportunities and challenges

Comparative study between 3D and 4D printing technologies and a snapshot of their design structure

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 4D Printing: An Emerging Market

Reasons for Doing This Study

Study Goals and Objectives

Scope of Report

Methodology

Definition and History

Opportunities

Healthcare Applications



4D Printing Plays an Important Role in Product Innovation and Development

Global Market for 4D Printing by Material Type

Programmable Carbon Fiber



Programmable Textiles



Programmable Custom-Printed Wood Grain

Global Market for 4D Printing by End-use Industry

Aerospace



Automotive



Healthcare



Other Applications

Global Market for 4D Printing by Geographic Region

North America



Europe



Asia-Pacific



Rest of World (RoW)

Chapter 2 References



List of Tables

Table 1: Comparison Between 3D and 4D Printing Technologies

Table 2: Global Market for 4D Printing Technologies, by Material Type, Through 2025

Table 3: Global Market for 4D Printing Technologies, by End-use Industry, Through 2025

Table 4: Global Market for 4D Printing Technologies, by Region, Through 2025



List of Figures

Figure 1: Design Structures of 3D vs. 4D Printing Technologies

Figure 2: Global Market for 4D Printing Technologies, by Material Type, 2019-2025

Figure 3: Programmable Carbon Fiber

Figure 4: Programmable Textiles

Figure 5: Programmable Wood

Figure 6: Global Market for 4D Printing Technologies, by End-use Industry, 2019-2025

Figure 7: 4D Printing of Digital Aerospace Structures

Figure 8: 4D-Printed Concept Plane

Figure 9: 4D-Printed Concept Car (BMW)

Figure 10: 4D-Printed Heart

Figure 11: 4D-Printed Trachea Splint

Figure 12: 4D-Printed Shoes

Figure 13: Global Market for 4D Printing Technologies, by Region, 2019-2025

