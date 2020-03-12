The 4D Printing Market: Trends, Opportunities, and Revenue Projections to 2025
This report includes analyses of global market trends, with data from 2019 to 2024, and it provides projections of CAGR for 2020 to 2025. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars that have not been adjusted for inflation.
The market for 4D printing is quickly growing and is replacing traditional manufacturing across many industries including aerospace, automotive, consumer goods and medical devices. Currently, 3D printing technology is used across many industries, but the increasing complexity of the materials used created a space for technological innovations. The technology that would replace printing is known as 4D printing.
The fourth dimension in this emerging technology would be time. This technology uses smart materials to develop objects that can be self-assembled, flexible or react to changing conditions. The technology is still in the research and development stage, but prototypes have been seen across the automotive, medical and aviation industries. This technology is expected to play a crucial role in the manufacturing process.
The report includes:
- An overview of the emerging market for 4D printing in various applications
- An understanding of recent market trends in overall 4D printing market and evaluation of market forecasts and market size for each of the components of 4D printing
- Characterization and quantification of 4D printing industry based on material, end-user, and geography and discussion on opportunities and challenges
- Comparative study between 3D and 4D printing technologies and a snapshot of their design structure
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 4D Printing: An Emerging Market
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Scope of Report
- Methodology
- Definition and History
- Opportunities
- Healthcare Applications
- 4D Printing Plays an Important Role in Product Innovation and Development
- Global Market for 4D Printing by Material Type
- Programmable Carbon Fiber
- Programmable Textiles
- Programmable Custom-Printed Wood Grain
- Global Market for 4D Printing by End-use Industry
- Aerospace
- Automotive
- Healthcare
- Other Applications
- Global Market for 4D Printing by Geographic Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of World (RoW)
Chapter 2 References
List of Tables
Table 1: Comparison Between 3D and 4D Printing Technologies
Table 2: Global Market for 4D Printing Technologies, by Material Type, Through 2025
Table 3: Global Market for 4D Printing Technologies, by End-use Industry, Through 2025
Table 4: Global Market for 4D Printing Technologies, by Region, Through 2025
List of Figures
Figure 1: Design Structures of 3D vs. 4D Printing Technologies
Figure 2: Global Market for 4D Printing Technologies, by Material Type, 2019-2025
Figure 3: Programmable Carbon Fiber
Figure 4: Programmable Textiles
Figure 5: Programmable Wood
Figure 6: Global Market for 4D Printing Technologies, by End-use Industry, 2019-2025
Figure 7: 4D Printing of Digital Aerospace Structures
Figure 8: 4D-Printed Concept Plane
Figure 9: 4D-Printed Concept Car (BMW)
Figure 10: 4D-Printed Heart
Figure 11: 4D-Printed Trachea Splint
Figure 12: 4D-Printed Shoes
Figure 13: Global Market for 4D Printing Technologies, by Region, 2019-2025
