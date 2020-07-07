The 4th Black Health Matters Summit: Proactive Black Health In The Age Of COVID-19 Partners With Michelle Obama's When We All Vote

NEW YORK, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Health Matters is excited to be launching a new partnership with When We All Vote— a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization launched by Co-Chair Michelle Obama in 2018 to increase participation in every election. When We All Vote is a mission to change the culture around voting and close the race and age voting gap to ensure every eligible voter is registered and ready to vote. A special video message from Mrs. Obama will be included in our program.

Black Health Matters, the leading health and wellness communications platform, will host its 4th Black Health Matters Summit virtually on July 18th from 8:30am to 6:00pm. This year, Black Health Matters will unveil its new slogan at the 4th Black Health Matters Summit, being held virtually: "I Vote Because #BlackHealthMatters." As President and founder, Roslyn Young-Daniels of Black Health Matters has stated, "Now more than ever we live in a state of urgency that we want used to advance health equity. Voting provides that opportunity." When We All Vote will provide easy on-line access to voter registration for all participants in the virtual Summit who have yet to register to vote.

The Black Health Matters Summit is the biggest and most significant health and wellness event of the summer. It is free and open to the public. For more information and to register see https://blackhealthmatterssummit.vfairs.com/en/registration .

Black Health Matters Summit:

The Summit will focus on patient-centric issues convened to educate patients, caregivers, health enthusiasts, advocacy groups, and media outlets. We feature a world-class faculty, passionate about connecting with patients about advances in care, especially in the age of COVID-19:

20 BEST IN CLASS HEALTH CARE EXPERTS AND THOUGHT LEADERS

LIVE CHAT Q&A WITH LEADING DOCTORS & ADVOCATES

Topics include: Affording Medications, Breast Cancer, Clinical Trials/Research Study Participation, Kidney Disease (FSGS); HIV/AIDS, Kidney Disease (FSGS), Fibroids/Endometriosis/Reproductive Health, Hereditary ATTTR amyloidosis, Heart Disease, Lung Cancer, Mental Health, Sickle Cell and Prostate Cancer.

Partners include: Akcea, Alnylam, Bristol Myers Squibb, Eisai, Gilead, Memorial Sloan Kettering, Myovant, Retrophin, Pfizer and PhRMA. Community partners include: Empire State Medical Association and Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc.

We want attendees to become intentional about their health by attending the biggest forum on health and wellness created for African American families. They have the opportunity to dialogue with exceptional physicians, scientists, advocates and peers focused on health equity. It's our time to reaffirm that #BlackHealthMatters.

About Black Health Matters

Black Health Matters is a trusted health content and experiential woman-owned firm that offers digital, social and screening programs that reach consumers, patients and medical practitioners. The platform, launched in 2012 prior to the Black Lives Matters movement to support the enactment of the Affordable Care Act. The mission is to help newly insured and the medically underserved improve their health literacy through self-reflective and evidence-based health content.

Black Health Matters (BHM) is a leading provider of digital health and wellness solutions for African American consumers and patients. BHM delivers a highly personalized content experience drawing from touch-points of the African American experience that empower and drive compliance. In 2020 Black Health Matters will host more than 20 virtual forums on African American health. The organization is currently active with a men's health education initiative launched in partnership with Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc.

