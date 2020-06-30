The 4th World Intelligence Congress Closed Online With Great Achievements

TIANJIN, China, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The theme of the closing ceremony of the 4th World Intelligence Congress was "AI and Love". Gong Ke, Chairman of the World Federation of Engineering Organizations (WFEO) and executive dean of Chinese Institute of New Generation Artificial Intelligence Development Strategies, acted as the host of the closing ceremony, conducting an in-depth exchange of ideas with the guests and responding to the deep changes that were brought by the fourth industrial revolution triggered by artificial intelligence. They also had a discussion on artificial intelligence to help control the global COVID-19 pandemic, help fight poverty, promote sustainable development, and develop an intelligent circular economy.

At the closing ceremony, InferVision, Danish Carenborg Eco-Industrial Park, and Sino-Singapore Eco-City shared their development experiences, and Wei Ya, a popular Taobao livestream host, explained in detail the scientific and technological elements in "influencer marketing". Yu Lin, general manager of the strategic development department of Alibaba Group in Tianjin, introduced three modes of online poverty alleviation. Liu Gang, deputy dean of Chinese Institute of New Generation Artificial Intelligence Development Strategies, released the Report on the Development of China's New Generation Artificial Intelligence Technology Industry (2020): The Development of China's New Generation Artificial Intelligence Technology Industry under New Challenges and Opportunities, and Yin Jihui, director of Tianjin Bureau of Industry and Information Technology, released the Annual Report on the Development of Tianjin Intelligent Technology Industry (2020), which pointed out the direction for the development trend of the artificial intelligence technology industry.

With the help of intelligent technology, this congress held six online events. The unique experience made people feel the charm of intelligent technology and deeply perceive Tianjin's past, present, and future in the field of intelligent technology. According to statistics, the congress released 26 achievements including reports, policies, and products to the world. Among them, the national ministries and commissions issued 12 achievements, including Talent Development Report of Artificial Intelligence Industry issued by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, smart travel products and solutions, and White Paper on Digital Health issued by the National Health Commission, etc. Tianjin released two achievements, namely, China's New Generation Artificial Intelligence Technology Industry Development Report (2020) and the Annual Report of Tianjin Intelligent Technology Industry Development (2020). Enterprises and districts in Tianjin released 12 achievements, including Galaxy Kylin desktop operating system V10 and advanced server operating system V10 released by KylinSoft, support policies of Tianjin Binhai New District, and Kunpeng Ecological Innovation Center of Huawei Company.

On the closing of the 4th World Intelligence Congress, Tianjin Municipal People's Government formally extends an invitation to industry leaders, world talents, and friends from all over the world. Welcome to attend the 5th World Intelligence Congress!

