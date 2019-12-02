The 5 Best Natural Latex Mattress Cyber Monday Deals & Cyber Week Deals 2019, According to NaturalMattressFinder.com
NaturalMattressFinder.com for all lower 48 states, Monday, December 2nd - Monday, December 9th, 2019.
Dec 02, 2019, 14:25 ET
CAMARILLO, Calif., Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NaturalMattressFinder.com is the leading resource for natural latex mattress product reviews and comparisons. It's a great place to find discounts and coupon codes that lead to substantial savings.
The biggest sales event of the year for natural latex mattresses is happening this Cyber Monday & Cyber Week 2019 (Dec 2nd - Dec 9th). Up to $1250 in savings are available from select manufacturers. Savings and coupon codes are all listed in the interactive comparison table on the NMF homepage.
What's So Great About Natural Latex Mattresses?
Here are a few reasons why you might want to make the switch from a conventional polyurethane, gel foam or memory foam mattress to a 100% natural latex mattress (and at a substantial discount from Dec 2nd - Dec 9th, 2019).
- Natural latex foam is 3X more durable than polyurethane.
- Natural latex mattresses are non-toxic and don't have any hazardous fire-retardant chemicals, they use wool instead.
- Most natural latex mattresses are 3rd party certified by GOLS and Oeko-Tex
The 5 Best Latex Mattress Deals For Cyber Monday & Cyber Week 2019
- Plush Beds Luxury Bliss - 12-inch hybrid available in medium and medium-firm. Third-party certified from top to bottom so you know you're sleeping on nature's finest bedding materials. Read the full review.
- Sleep EZ Natural Mattress - (7, 9, 10 or 13 inches) Zippered cover, customizable, split latex layer available so partners can each enjoy their own firmness. Build your own mattress, Oeko-Tex certified.
- Brentwood Home Cedar Natural Luxe - 15-inch pillowtop hybrid. 365-day trial. Ultra-luxurious medium-plush mattress. All-natural material construction and 3-rd party certified. Read the full review.
- The Eco Terra Mattress by Eco Terra - 11-inch hybrid at a more than reasonable price. Available in medium or medium-firm. GOTS certified organic cotton, OEKO-Tex certified latex and wool.
- The Spindle Mattress - 10-inch customizable all-latex mattress. 365-day comfort guarantee. Read the full review.
About NaturalMattressFinder.com
NaturalMattressFinder.com helps health-conscious people find & compare genuine natural latex mattresses in the "bed-in-a-box" category. The online resource also features natural latex topper comparisons, natural latex pillow comparisons, bed frame & foundation comparisons, and organic bed sheets comparisons.
