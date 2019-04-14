The 5 Most Sustainable Companies in Latin America

NEW YORK, April 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Latin Trade presented on Thursday the Latin Trade IndexAmericas Sustainability Award to five companies during a special event at the Colombian embassy in Washington, D.C.

The event honors the companies in five categories that are at the forefront of sustainable practices in the region.

"The private sector in the region is acknowledging the importance of our natural capital," said Alejandro Piedrahita, CFO of Colombia's Grupo Argos, Winner of the Latin Trade IndexAmericas Sustainability Award for Environment.

"It is of the utmost importance for us to inspire our subsidiaries Cementos Argos, Celsia and Odinsa to be part of the solution to the problem we face today in the framework of the UN Sustainable Development Goals," he added during his award acceptance speech at the event.

The winners on each category are:

Environment: Grupo Argos

Social: EDP

Governance: PepsiCo Latin America

Development: Citigroup

Multilatinas: Mexichem

Winners were selected by an editorial board from a universe of more than 6,000 firms, screened and narrowed down to 100 candidates by the Inter-American Development Bank on their IndexAmericas. They all share a rigorous method when it comes to building and managing a sustainable operation. Their boards set strict standards and clear goals on ESG (Environment, Social and Governance), as well as measure and monitor their progress towards meeting them. Their corporate culture places an uncompromising emphasis on ethics, human rights and is characterized by a strong drive to reach out to stakeholders and to promote transparent reporting.

Congratulations once again to each company for setting the bar high in such a crucial and necessary aspect of today's business practices.

About Latin Trade

Latin Trade is a leading provider of information and business services to companies operating in Latin America. It publishes award-winning content in Spanish and English for distribution throughout Latin America, the Caribbean and the United States through print and online media. Latin Trade publishes Latin Trade magazine and Latintrade.com.

RELATED LINKS

http://latintrade.com

Media contact:

David Buchanan

dbuchanan@latintrade.com

SOURCE Latin Trade