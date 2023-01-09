The 50 Most Influential Leaders in Pharmacy 2023 Awards

What does it mean to be Influential in the Pharmacy Profession?

To be influential in pharmacy means to have the power to influence or shape the opinions, actions, or policies of others within our profession and throughout healthcare ecosystems. The Pharmacy 50 recognizes an individual that has a significant impact on the thoughts, behaviors, or decisions of others within pharmacy. Our Top 50 Influencers have all created positive energy and impact throughout pharmacy in many different ways, such as through leadership, advocacy, persuasion, and the sharing of ideas and information to help transform pharmacy care. Ultimately these Top 50 Pharmacy Professionals are impacting people's lives through their work, missions, and passion. 

The Pharmacy Podcast Network (PPN); the first podcast about the profession of pharmacy, is proud to announce the winners of the 2nd Annual 50 Most Influential Leaders in Pharmacy Awards. The PPN launched the awards program in 2021 to recognize people who've made their mark through innovation, momentum, and distinction throughout the pharmacy profession. This list of Rising Stars, Innovators, Trailblazers, Visionaries, and Leaders have been recognized for 2022.

"It's thrilling that we had a 900% increase in voter participation from the inaugural Pharmacy 50 Awards program last year," commented Todd Eury, CEO of the Pharmacy Podcast Network and awards creator. "The people on this list are extraordinary and are an example of how pharmacy is drastically transforming to become more customized and patient-focused. We hope these award winners will inspire others throughout the pharmacy profession and health sector to keep innovating." 

"50 Most Influential Leaders in Pharmacy" sets out to inspire and advocate for the pharmacy profession and recognize people in the pharmacy industry making a significant impact on pharmacy care. The list was developed based on votes collected during the month of December 2022 by industry peers. The number of votes were totaled for each nominee and listed in order of number of votes, 1 through 50. 

2022 "Pharmacy 50" Award Winners

  1. Brian Leonard, PharmD
  2. Alysa Vereen, PharmD
  3. Mariya Farooqi, PharmD 
  4. Antonio Ciaccia
  5. Shahida Choudry PharmD 
  6. Cecelia Byers, PharmD 
  7. Tara Newton Schneider, PharmD 
  8. Mary Douglass Smith, PharmD 
  9. Bled Tanoe, PharmD 
  10. Salematou Traore-Uwalaka, PharmD 
  11. Lisa Faast, PharmD 
  12. Jamie Wilkey, PharmD 
  13. Jabeen Ahmed, PharmD 
  14. Loretta Boesing
  15. Theresa Tolle, RPh 
  16. Jessica Nouhavandi, PharmD 
  17. Kyle McCormick, PharmD 
  18. Chris Antypas, PharmD 
  19. AJ Loiacono
  20. Anthony Minniti, PharmD 
  21. Mark Garofoli, PharmD 
  22. Shawn Bjorndal, PharmD 
  23. Jason Mordino, PharmD 
  24. Behnaz Sarrami, PharmD 
  25. Christina Fontana, PharmD 
  26. Steve Moore, PharmD 
  27. Kenneth Oshea, PharmD 
  28. Earl L. "Buddy" Carter, RPh 
  29. Adam Robinson, PharmD 
  30. Anne Arvizu, PharmD 
  31. Ken Thai, PharmD 
  32. Mayank Amin, PharmD 
  33. Christina Madison, PharmD 
  34. Kevin DeMass, RPh 
  35. Blair Thielemier, PharmD 
  36. Jay Holloway, PharmD 
  37. Parisa "Risa" Vatanka, PharmD 
  38. Swathi Varanasi, PharmD 
  39. Delon Canterbury, PharmD 
  40. Gabrielle Pierce Cranford, PharmD 
  41. Nishaminy Kasbekar, PharmD 
  42. Scott Kjelson, PharmD 
  43. Melissa Murer Corrigan
  44. Darshan Kulkarni, PharmD Esq 
  45. Sara Izadi, PharmD 
  46. Ramita Tandon
  47. Ethan Melillo, PharmD 
  48. Robin Barrett, PharmD 
  49. John Kim, PharmD 
  50. Phil Cowley, Rph  

About PPN

Started in 2009, PPN is the pharmacy profession's leading podcast network dedicated to pharmacists and industry professionals. Building supportive audio communications for pharmaceutical manufacturers, technology companies, and industry trade associations is part of PPN's strategy to support the pharmacy profession. Continuing education, journal reviews, and editorial conversations are part of the 5 to 6 episodes per week that are available on all podcasting directories. RxInfluencer Magazine, the news section of the website, and PPN's publishing partnership with Medika Life are several other media avenues helping PPN advance the role and voice of pharmacists. Learn more at pharmacypodcast.com.

