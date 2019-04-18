The 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Industry - Worldwide Analysis 2015-2018, and Outlook to 2027
Apr 18, 2019, 12:30 ET
DUBLIN, April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027.
Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include investments in R&D and field trials of 5G technology, increasing IoT and cloud-based services and greater demand for technology convergence.
This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope.
The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2027. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.
With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants, and the future investors.
The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.
This report provides data tables, includes charts and graphs for visual analysis.
Report Highlights
- The report provides a detailed analysis of current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities
- Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers
- Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries
- Key developments and strategies observed in the market
- Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends
- In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players
- Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027
- Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments
Key Topics Covered
1 Market Outline
1.1 Research Methodology
1.2 Market Trends
1.3 Regulatory Factors
1.4 Application Analysis
1.5 End User Analysis
1.6 Strategic Benchmarking
1.7 Opportunity Analysis
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
3.1 Current Trends
3.1.1 Investments in R&D and Field Trials of 5G Technology
3.1.2 Growing IoT and Cloud-Based Services
3.1.3 Greater Demand For Technology Convergence
3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Constraints
3.4 Industry Attractiveness
4 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Market, By Offering
4.1 Services
4.2 Hardware
4.2.1 Access Units
4.2.1.1 Femtocells
4.2.1.2 Picocells
4.2.2 Customer Premises Equipment (CPE) Devices
4.2.2.1 Outdoor
4.2.2.2 Indoor
5 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Market, By Application
5.1 Internet of Things (IoT)
5.2 Broadband Internet
5.3 Pay TV
5.4 Other Applications
6 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Market, By Demography
6.1 Rural
6.2 Urban
6.3 Semi-Urban
7 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Market, By End User
7.1 Commercial
7.2 Government
7.3 Residential
7.4 Industrial
8 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Market, By Geography
8.1 North America
8.2 Europe
8.3 Asia Pacific
8.4 Middle East
8.5 Latin America
8.6 Rest of the World (RoW)
9 Key Player Activities
9.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
9.2 Partnerships, Joint Ventures, Collaborations and Agreements
9.3 Product Launch & Expansions
9.4 Other Activities
10 Leading Companies
10.1 Nokia
10.2 Ericsson
10.3 Qualcomm Technologies
10.4 Samsung Electronics
10.5 Huawei
10.6 Telefonica S.A.
10.7 AT&T Inc.
10.8 Verizon Communications Inc.
10.9 Siklu Communication
10.10 Mimosa Networks Inc.
10.11 Arqiva
10.12 Orange S.A.
10.13 Telus Corporation
10.14 United States Cellular Corporation
10.15 Mobile Telephone Networks (MTN)
10.16 Hrvatski Telekom
10.17 Swisscom
10.18 Cisco
10.19 Cellular South Inc. (Cspire)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3k6gs6/the_5g_fixed?w=5
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article