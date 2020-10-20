The 5th Annual Companion Diagnostics Forum on Oct 27-28 gathers scientists, clinicians, regulators and industry professionals for two days of web-based presentations

HOLMDEL, N.J., Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 5th Annual Companion Diagnostics Forum will take place Tuesday and Wednesday, October 27-28, 2020. Register at http://companiondiagnosticsforum.com.

"The online Companion Diagnostics Forum is focused on the need for Companion Diagnostics to grow and keep pace with novel developments in Pharma," said Event Chair Oscar Puig from Eli Lilly, adding, "We are providing access to key people in this important field that are working every angle to ensure patients get the personalized medicine they require."

Keynote speaker Steve Anderson, CSO from Covance, explained that "Companion diagnostics are a critical component for delivering on the promise of precision medicine. This conference brings together industry leaders to discuss and review innovations and emerging applications in companion diagnostics."

Some of the therapeutic areas that will be covered are Oncology, ALS and trauma-related disorders. Education, regulations and adoption in clinical applications will be discussed at this year's forum. Speakers will address how these various areas are combining to bring better healthcare to patients.

Ronnye Schreiber, CEO, PlanetConnect and event organizer, said, "We are pleased that we can offer this custom virtual environment to ensure that the Forum could move forward even though we cannot meet in-person."

About PlanetConnect

The Companion Diagnostics Forum is produced by PlanetConnect, a certified woman-owned conference producer and event production company with more than 25 years experience running scientific symposia for pharmaceutical, research, IT and manufacturing organizations. With decades of experience providing cost-effective, creative solutions, PlanetConnect enables companies to focus on making meaningful connections—not just meetings.

