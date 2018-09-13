The 5th Annual SOURCE360 Conference & Festival Bridges Hip-Hop to Educate and Inspire

Health & Wellness Panel featured Freeway (Roc Nation) and esteemed physicians/practitioners who provided lessons on physical and mental health.

Unsigned Hype & Mic Check



A powerful franchise in The Source's cultural aresenal is Unsigned Hype, the launching pad for artists Biggie, Common, and Eminem. Unsigned Hype featured artists Square Off Gang, Choppa Zoe, Kyah Baby, Paul Da OG and Nyseem Kaleif (the later two were winners from the Unsigned Hype Trial audition earlier). Afterwards, the popular Casanova 2X and Phresher performed.

Block Party



On Saturday, kids, families, emerging artists and the general public were treated to a wonderful day of outdoor activities and live performances at the SOURCE360 Block Party. The day's medley included self-motivational boxing demonstrations from Zab Judah and others, a SOURCE360 Health and Fitness Pavilion, The Brooklyn United Marching Band, performances from Young Devyn, Young Profit, Kyla Imani, LOW Fi, Niko Brim, Bakeman Global, Kimeechi, Black Papi, Iman Nunez, J. Diamondz, Yvng Swag, Taylor Girlz, Arnstar, Mekka Don, Mariah Lynn, Jaquae, Brickhouse NYC's X Factory, DJ Self and DJ Spadez, fashion shows, and more. The KIDS360 activation included a bouncy house and cotton candy; The Ubersoca Cruise team brought the carnival flavor and gave away a free cruise.

Hip-Hop And R&B Live: A Tribute To Aretha Franklin



Saturday evening's tribute to the late Aretha Franklin evolved into a cross-section of Hip-Hop and R&B, dj and live music with a live band; the event featured Renee Neufville and performances by Leah Janea, Elle Varne and Ester Dean. Hip-Hop icon Doug E. Fresh bridged the generational gap showing how Hip-Hop can also help preserve Franklin's legacy. "This is beautiful, and I am here tonight for the love of the culture, The Queen, and SOURCE360," stated Doug E. Fresh.

"SOURCE360 was founded as and remains an expression of Hip-Hop love. We thank NorthStar Charities and our supporters for allowing us to do this important work by bringing the positive aspects of Hip-Hop culture, entertainment, education, and service to the community," stated L. Londell McMillan, Attorney and owner of The Source.

