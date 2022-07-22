The 5th Digital China Summit opened in Fuzhou City, Fujian Province.

Themed "Innovation-driven New Transformation, Digitization-led New Paradigm", the summit is positioned to be a platform for publishing China's policies on IT application development, a platform for displaying the latest achievements in digital China development, a platform for exchanges on the theories, practices and experiences of e-government and digital economy, and a cooperation platform for pooling global resources to promote digital China development. It consists of 8 parts: the opening ceremony, main forum, policy release, sub-forums, achievement exhibition, digital product expo, Digital China Innovation Contest, DCIC 2022, and side events such as "Dialogue on the Min River: and "Dialogue: Outlook for Fuzhou", according to the Publicity Department of the CPC Fuzhou Municipal Committee.