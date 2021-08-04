For the tenth time, Neal A. Jacobs , Managing Attorney the Jacobs Law Group (JLG), has been selected by the Pennsylvania Bar Institute (PBI) as the Course Planner for its Business Divorce seminar which focuses on the nasty things that happen when business owners go to war and break up. Mr. Jacobs distills his expertise and experience into understandable practical lessons:

The 6 Cardinal Rules of Business Divorce Work:

Everything is personal. Legal rights are only part of the analysis. Leverage is key. Liquidity is paramount. You can't reason with "crazy". Setting red lines: You have to be willing to try your case.

Business Divorce work demands capable legal counsel well versed in multiple legal disciplines coupled with a grounding in the business realities faced by the client. Mr. Jacobs' unique background in litigating cases, closing business deals, recovering over $100,000,000 dollars in liquidity for minority shareholders, and running a small tech company gives him a unique perspective.

Mr. Jacobs stated: "Business Divorces can be downright ugly, the lawyer has to understand both the legal realities and the business realities of the client and its case while simultaneously preparing for war but working for a peaceful resolution."

Co-Presenter Samuel M. First, Chair of JLG's Employment department, is a seasoned Business Divorce practitioner. For nearly three decades, Mr. First has represented employers, senior-level executives and professionals in all aspects of employment law. Mr. First will present on critical and complex employment-related issues that arise and dramatically impact business divorce cases including workforce retention and reduction, employment agreements, restrictive covenants, and trade secrets, executive compensation, stock, options and rights, etc.

Other noted presenters to be added, check the PBI website for further updates. PBI is the continuing legal education arm of the Pennsylvania Bar Association.

The Jacobs Law Group (JLG) is an award-winning law firm, peer reviewed with the highest ratings for legal ability and ethics. JLG provides winning business & litigation services in representing business owners, shareholders, LLC members and joint venture partners in resolving business divorce problems.

