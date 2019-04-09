The 6th Annual Southwest Defense Contracting Summit Will Feature Congressman Chip Roy as the Keynote Speaker

SAN ANTONIO, April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hosted by the Defense Leadership Forum, Congressman Chip Roy will be delivering the keynote address on the Economic Impact of the 2019 Defense Budget on April 16, 2019 at the annual Southwest Defense Contracting Summit. The Defense Leadership Forum is expecting up to 300 defense contractors and businesses to attend this year's Summit.

Howard Snow, the former Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Navy and Summit Moderator for the Defense Leadership Forum said, "We are honored to have Congressman Chip Roy delivering the keynote address at the Summit. As a Member of the House Budget Committee, his insights into the 2019 and 2020 defense budgets are invaluable to the defense contracting community so they can continue to stimulate the local economy and create more local jobs through their military contracts."

Celebrating its 6th year, the Summit is being held at The Westin Riverwalk San Antonio and takes pride in being able to host this event near Joint Base San Antonio, the largest U.S. defense installation in the world and home to more than 200 mission partners. The Summit's goals include educating businesses nationwide about the mission and contracting priorities of the U.S. military, identifying the best innovative defense solutions in the industry, explaining contracting procedures for small businesses, connecting businesses with federal contracting resources, and helping prime contractors identify new subcontractors.

About the Defense Leadership Forum

The Defense Leadership Forum is a public service organization that brings together Congressional leaders, Pentagon officials, military base commanders, and business representatives to identify the best solutions to defend the United States. The organization works closely with Congress, the Pentagon, local military bases throughout the U.S., federal, state, and local government officials, industry, nonprofit organizations, and professional associations.

