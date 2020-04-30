The 80s Called, They Want Simpler Times, Sweet Memories and Their Flavored Slider Tin Lip Balms and Roll-on Glosses Back

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla., April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TINte Cosmetics, a leader in nostalgic beauty, says customers are going crazy with excitement for their products, especially during this time of quarantine.

Fans are loving TINte Cosmetics' Lip Licking slider tin lip balms and Rollerball Kissing Potions. These customers are leaving the sweetest comments and sharing fun memories on the company's website and social media pages.

Lip Licking Lip Balms, Kissing Potions by Tinte Cosmetics Made in USA

TINte's Creator, Stacy Reid, says, "Our customers are mostly women who grew up in the late 1970s and 80s. When these women get a glimpse of the products they used during their childhood, they are overcome with a plethora of emotions. Some women cry because their mother gave them these when they were a child, some women scream with excitement from pure nostalgia, and most women share the funniest stores of how they used the products back in the day. We hear over and over how these balms and glosses were a staple at the roller rink. Everyone had one of the rollerball glosses in their back pocket right next to their hair comb."

"Our brand offers not only absolutely amazing lip balms and glosses that are made in the USA and formulated with organic and natural ingredients, but we take our customers back in time, a walk down memory lane. Every woman has a sweet memory attached to one of our flavored lip balms or glosses which makes our products incredibly special," said Stacy Reid.

Stacy grew up loving these vintage slider tin flavored lip balms, Kissing Sticks and Rollerball Kissing Potions. "I would arrange them in my room according to my favorites. I would carry several flavors with me at all times, and I would stalk my local Hallmark store just waiting for the next flavor to arrive! I work with the products daily, and I still feel my childhood excitement when I look at them and especially when I smell them. Our products take my generation back to simpler times when life seemed innocent and easy and there is a longing for that, especially now."

Here are some posts customers are leaving on TINte Cosmetics' website and social media pages:

OBSESSED - I'm obsessed. I ordered three times in a week! These glosses were childhood favorites, and now they're my girls' favorites. I ordered some sliders from you in September 2016 and forgot how happy they make me. Now I need a little happiness while we're on a stay-at-home order in Illinois ... and I've got the glossiest and tastiest lips in the state! Thank you for delivering some very nostalgic happiness! - Amanda Z

SO EXCITED - Perfect timing, as we are almost all feeling a little down due to the pandemic; it was the perfect time to remember and revisit some good memories of my childhood. Thanks! - Mandy R

TAKES ME BACK I had this product when I was a young teen when life was innocent and easy. When I came across it again, I purchased it off course. Life may not be so easy anymore, but when I swiped that balm across my lips for one moment, all was good. - Janice C

So nostalgically wonderful! This reminds me of my childhood!

These slider tins and roller ball glosses ... remind me of a time when I didn't have worries or stress ... thank you for bringing me back to some of the best memories I had as a kid. - Suzann B

About TINte Cosmetics

TINte Cosmetics is about evoking nostalgia, bringing back sweet memories and simpler times. Founded in 2003, TINte's goal is to create childhood feelings for all the women who grew up with this product and now to create sweet memories for the younger generation who are discovering the products for the first time. TINte Cosmetics formulated their Lip Licking Lip balms, Kissing Sticks and Rollerball Lip Potions to be organic and natural and all their products are Proudly Made in the USA.

TINte Cosmetics –

CONTACT : Stacy Reid Founder / CEO

(305) 793-0399

[email protected]

www.tintecosmetics.com

Related Images

lip-licking-lip-balms-kissing.jpg

Lip Licking Lip Balms, Kissing Potions by Tinte Cosmetics Made in USA

Lip Licking Lip Balms, Kissing Potions by Tinte Cosmetics Made in USA

Related Links

Tinte Website

SOURCE TINte Cosmetics