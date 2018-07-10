The 8th China (Guizhou) International Alcoholic Beverage Expo & 2018 Guizhou Inland Opening-up Pilot Zone Investment and Trade Fair kicks off on September 9, 2018

The China (Guizhou) International Alcoholic Beverage Expo is a large international alcoholic beverage exhibition jointly held by China's Ministry of Commerce and the People's Government of Guizhou Province, under the approval of the State Council. This year's expo, with the theme of "Collect World's Fine Wines and Liquors, and Promote Investment and Trade", continues to fulfill the mission of "promoting Chinese liquor industry to the world, integrating foreign alcohol industry into China and promoting communication and cooperation between Chinese and international alcoholic beverage manufacturers". Shen Yiqin, deputy secretary of the Guizhou provincial CPC committee and governor of Guizhou province, pointed out that the expo, which has been held for seven years, has become a renowned world-class alcoholic beverage exhibition reflecting both the local style of the province of Guizhou as well as Chinese culture. The two events, held concurrently, aim to build a globalized, market-oriented, professional, branded and long-acting platform for exhibitions and investment promotion, in a move to accelerate Guizhou's economic development.

This year's 72,000-square-feet expo features 8 exhibition zones housing 3,000 international-standard booths. It is expected to attract 28,000 exhibitors, including more than 1,000 foreign exhibitors from 41 countries and regions.

Link to the special coverage on www.huanqiu.com: http://finance.huanqiu.com/jiu/

SOURCE huanqiu.com

Related Links

http://www.huanqiu.com

