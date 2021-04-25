The 93rd Annual Academy Awards Showcased A Full Return To Red Carpet Glamour With Spectacular Platinum Jewelry Designs

Platinum Guild International is pleased to share that leading red carpet jewelry brands such as Bvlgari, Cartier, Forevermark, Chopard, Kwiat, Fred Leighton, and Harry Winston chose to style A-list celebrities in naturally white platinum.

The following stars selected platinum jewelry to celebrate their achievements:

Zendaya in jewelry by Bvlgari set in platinum

*wearing over $6 million dollars of platinum jewelry

High jewelry necklace with 1 cushion-cut fancy vivid yellow diamond (6 carats), 18 diamonds (18.18 carats), 693 fancy shape step cut diamonds (49.30 carats), 398 round brilliant-cut diamonds and pavé-set diamonds (61.50 carats), set in platinum

High jewelry ring with 1 fancy intense yellow diamond (21.14 carats) and two trapeze diamonds (3.07 carats), set in platinum

High jewelry ring with 1 emerald-cut diamond (9.90 carat) and two baguette diamonds (1.35 carats), set in platinum

High jewelry earrings with two fancy intense yellow pear diamonds (9.4 carats) and two brilliant pear diamonds (3.49 carats), set in platinum

Vanessa Kirby in jewelry by Cartier set in platinum

High jewelry necklace with diamonds, set in platinum

Reese Witherspoon in jewelry by Bvlgari set in platinum

Magnifica High Jewelry ring with 1 octagonal ruby (10.15 carats), 14 buff top rubies (1.59 carats), and pavé-set diamonds (1.78 carats), set in platinum

High Jewelry ring in platinum with 1 marquise cut diamond (5.38 carats), 40 step cut rubies (2.18 carats) and 34 step cut diamonds (1.89 carats), set in platinum

Amanda Seyfried in jewelry by Forevermark set in platinum

Forevermark by Premier Gem yellow radiant double drop halo earrings (10.45 carats), set in platinum

Forevermark Exceptional radiant vivid yellow ring with halo and split shank (5.03 carats), set in platinum

Regina King in jewelry by Forevermark set in platinum

Forevermark by Rahaminov asscher diamond drop earrings (36.10 carats), set in platinum

Forevermark by Premier Gem cushion diamond stud earring (4.03 carats), set in platinum

Angela Bassett in jewelry by Chopard set in platinum

Bracelet with Ashoka cut diamonds (14.04 carats), set in platinum

Ring with an oval shaped pink tourmaline (14.62 carats), 2 half-moon diamonds (totaling 1.36 carats) and diamonds (1.02 carats), set in platinum

Glenn Close in jewelry by Kwiat and Fred Leighton set in platinum

Pendant earrings with pear shape diamonds (33 carats) featuring pear shape diamond drops (11 carats each) by Kwiat, set in platinum

A three stone Burmese sapphire and diamond ring c1915 by Fred Leighton , set in platinum

Daniel Kaluuya in a necklace by Cartier set in platinum

Tennis necklace with diamonds, set in platinum

Ariana Debose in jewelry by Harry Winston set in platinum

Oscars Pre-Show

Ballroom diamond drop earrings (6.07 carats), set in platinum

Sunflower diamond twin ring (3.56 carats), set in platinum

Winston cluster diamond ring (1 carat), set in platinum

River diamond ring (2.57 carats), set in platinum

Oscars Ceremony

Sparkling Cluster diamond earrings (4.21 carats), set in platinum

Secret Wonder diamond bracelet (26.87 carats), set in platinum

Sparkling Cluster diamond ring (2.3 carats), set in platinum

About Platinum Jewelry

Platinum is the ideal choice for red carpet jewelry because it holds diamonds and precious gemstones more securely than any other metal. It is not only the highest quality metal, but its density makes it one of the most durable and enduring precious metals. Platinum is also naturally white, unlike white gold, which means it will not cast any tint onto a diamond or gemstone, allowing the stone's genuine color to sparkle brightly.

