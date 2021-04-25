The 93rd Annual Academy Awards Showcased A Full Return To Red Carpet Glamour With Spectacular Platinum Jewelry Designs
Statement Jewelry Was a Popular Choice on the Red Carpet
LOS ANGELES, April 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nominees and presenters returned to full red carpet glamour at the 93rd Annual Academy Awards by showcasing an array of spectacular platinum jewelry designs. Platinum, the naturally white setting that truly enhances the brilliance of diamonds and colored gemstones, perfectly complemented the colorful couture gowns, trendy hairstyles and beautiful makeup.
From Zendaya and Vanessa Kirby's diamond necklaces, to Reese Witherspoon's ruby ring, statement jewelry set in platinum was a noticeable trend.
Platinum Guild International is pleased to share that leading red carpet jewelry brands such as Bvlgari, Cartier, Forevermark, Chopard, Kwiat, Fred Leighton, and Harry Winston chose to style A-list celebrities in naturally white platinum.
The following stars selected platinum jewelry to celebrate their achievements:
Zendaya in jewelry by Bvlgari set in platinum
*wearing over $6 million dollars of platinum jewelry
- High jewelry necklace with 1 cushion-cut fancy vivid yellow diamond (6 carats), 18 diamonds (18.18 carats), 693 fancy shape step cut diamonds (49.30 carats), 398 round brilliant-cut diamonds and pavé-set diamonds (61.50 carats), set in platinum
- High jewelry ring with 1 fancy intense yellow diamond (21.14 carats) and two trapeze diamonds (3.07 carats), set in platinum
- High jewelry ring with 1 emerald-cut diamond (9.90 carat) and two baguette diamonds (1.35 carats), set in platinum
- High jewelry earrings with two fancy intense yellow pear diamonds (9.4 carats) and two brilliant pear diamonds (3.49 carats), set in platinum
Vanessa Kirby in jewelry by Cartier set in platinum
- High jewelry necklace with diamonds, set in platinum
Reese Witherspoon in jewelry by Bvlgari set in platinum
- Magnifica High Jewelry ring with 1 octagonal ruby (10.15 carats), 14 buff top rubies (1.59 carats), and pavé-set diamonds (1.78 carats), set in platinum
- High Jewelry ring in platinum with 1 marquise cut diamond (5.38 carats), 40 step cut rubies (2.18 carats) and 34 step cut diamonds (1.89 carats), set in platinum
Amanda Seyfried in jewelry by Forevermark set in platinum
- Forevermark by Premier Gem yellow radiant double drop halo earrings (10.45 carats), set in platinum
- Forevermark Exceptional radiant vivid yellow ring with halo and split shank (5.03 carats), set in platinum
Regina King in jewelry by Forevermark set in platinum
- Forevermark by Rahaminov asscher diamond drop earrings (36.10 carats), set in platinum
- Forevermark by Premier Gem cushion diamond stud earring (4.03 carats), set in platinum
Angela Bassett in jewelry by Chopard set in platinum
- Bracelet with Ashoka cut diamonds (14.04 carats), set in platinum
- Ring with an oval shaped pink tourmaline (14.62 carats), 2 half-moon diamonds (totaling 1.36 carats) and diamonds (1.02 carats), set in platinum
Glenn Close in jewelry by Kwiat and Fred Leighton set in platinum
- Pendant earrings with pear shape diamonds (33 carats) featuring pear shape diamond drops (11 carats each) by Kwiat, set in platinum
- A three stone Burmese sapphire and diamond ring c1915 by Fred Leighton, set in platinum
Daniel Kaluuya in a necklace by Cartier set in platinum
- Tennis necklace with diamonds, set in platinum
Ariana Debose in jewelry by Harry Winston set in platinum
Oscars Pre-Show
- Ballroom diamond drop earrings (6.07 carats), set in platinum
- Sunflower diamond twin ring (3.56 carats), set in platinum
- Winston cluster diamond ring (1 carat), set in platinum
- River diamond ring (2.57 carats), set in platinum
Oscars Ceremony
- Sparkling Cluster diamond earrings (4.21 carats), set in platinum
- Secret Wonder diamond bracelet (26.87 carats), set in platinum
- Sparkling Cluster diamond ring (2.3 carats), set in platinum
About Platinum Jewelry
Platinum is the ideal choice for red carpet jewelry because it holds diamonds and precious gemstones more securely than any other metal. It is not only the highest quality metal, but its density makes it one of the most durable and enduring precious metals. Platinum is also naturally white, unlike white gold, which means it will not cast any tint onto a diamond or gemstone, allowing the stone's genuine color to sparkle brightly.
