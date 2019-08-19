The 98th Annual Santa Fe Indian Market Announces Best of Show Winners

Over 40 judges, experts in various mediums, spent all day August 15 reviewing and critiquing this year's entries and determining the winners. The announcement of the Best of Show, Best of Class, and Special Award winners was made publicly at the Best of Show Luncheon on Friday August 16.

This year's overall Best of Show winner is Jackie Bread. The Dobkin Family Foundation generously underwrites the 2019 Best of Show Award of $10,000. The work is called "Amskapipikuni Culture Keeper: The heart and soul of our family's resilient Blackfeet culture keeper and wisdom keeper, Cecile Shildt." It is an intricately beaded 22" x 19.5" portrait of a woman on cotton cloth, with freshwater pearls.

"When I heard that the theme for this year's Indian Market was the strength of Indian Women, I was so happy. My piece is of my great, great aunt. She was a strong woman. And a very, very kind one. It made me extra proud to present this work," Ms. Bread explained.

This year's Best of Class winners by classification are:

Class I: Jewelry – Sarah Aragon (Diné)

Class II: Pottery – Russell Sanchez (San Ildefonso Pueblo)

Class III: Painting, Drawing, Graphics & Photography – Marwin Begaye (Diné)

Class IV: Wooden Pueblo Figurative Carving & Sculpture – Aaron Honyumptewa (Hopi)

Class V: Sculpture – Troy Sice (Zuni)

Class VI: Textiles – Venancio Aragon (Diné)

Class VII: Diverse Arts – Dana Warrington (Menominee/Potawatomi)

Class VIII: Beadwork & Quillwork – Jackie Bread

Class IX: Youth (artists aged 17 and under) – Robert Begay (Diné)

Class XI: Basketry – Jeremy Frey (Passamaquoddy)

2019 Special Award Winners:

Bernard Ewell Innovation Award

Thomas Farris

Editor's Choice Native American Art Magazine

Marla Allison

Western Art Collector Magazine Editor's Choice Award

Randall Brokeshoulder

Peter Dechert Award

Mavasta Honyouti

Helen Naha Memorial Award for Hopi Pottery

Deborah Clashin

IAIA Distinguished Alumni Award

Monty Little

About SWAIA:

The Southwestern Association for Indian Arts (SWAIA) is a non-profit organization supporting Native American arts and culture. It creates economic and cultural opportunities for Native American artists by producing and promoting the Santa Fe Indian Market, the biggest and most prestigious Indian art event in the world since 1922.

SWAIA plays an ongoing role in supporting Native American arts and culture year-round, cultivating excellence and innovation across traditional and non-traditional art forms and developing programs and events that support, promote, and honor Native artists. swaia.org

SOURCE Southwestern Association for Indian Arts

Related Links

https://swaia.org

