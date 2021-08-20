The 99th Annual Santa Fe Indian Market Announces Best of Show Winners

This year's overall Best of Show winner is Rhonda Holy Bear's (Cheyenne River Sioux) Doll, "Lakota Honor- Sees the Horses Woman."

All Best of Show winners' phenomenal artwork will be available this weekend during Santa Fe Indian Market— beginning with the Sneak Preview on Friday night from 2:00-4:00 p.m. at the Santa Fe Convention Center. This is the public's first opportunity to see this year's award-winning artwork. The General Preview, 4:30-6:30 p.m., immediately follows the Sneak Preview.

This year's Best of Class winners by classification are:

Class I: Jewelry

Denise Wallace (Chugach Sugpiaq)

"Origins, Roots and Sources"

Class II: Pottery

Robert Patricio (Pueblo of Acoma)

"Raining Dawn to Dusk"

Class III: Painting, Drawing, Graphics & Photography

Thomas Tapia (Pueblo of Tesuque)

Watercolor, "Buffalo Elk Dance"

Class IV: Wooden Pueblo Figurative Carving & Sculpture

Arthur Holmes Jr. (Hopi)

Carving, "Broken Arrow"

Class V: Sculpture

Raymond Chee Sr. (Navajo/Diné)

Sculpture, "Healing into the Night"

Class VI: Textiles

Tyler Glasses (Navajo/ Diné)

Weaving, "Poncho for Days"

Class VII: Diverse Arts

Dana Warrington (Menominee/ Potawatomi)

Taxidermy, Otter wearing leather, quillwork, beadwork, lapidary, silver, weaving and feathers.

"Defending the Homeland"



Class VIII: Beadwork & Quillwork

Rhonda Holy Bear (Cheyenne River Sioux)

Doll, "Lakota Honor-Sees the Horses Woman"

Class XI: Basketry

Jeremey Frey (Passamaquoddy)

Double wall ash basket, "Malsom (Wolf)"

Class IX: Youth (artists aged 17 and under)

Aydrian Day (Anishinaabe, Lakota, Hochunk)

Beaded elk hide bag, "Mishkiikii Ode (Medicine of the Heart)"

2021 Special Award Winners:

Indigenous Collections Grand Award:

The Winner of this award will be announced at the end of August at swaia.org.

Special Youth Awards:

2nd Place Youth: Kiiyaanni Reeves (Navajo/ Diné)

3rd Place Youth: Mosgadace Casuse (Anishinaabe/ Navajo (Diné)

The 99th Annual Santa Fe Indian Market will take place on Saturday, August 21 and Sunday, August 22 in downtown Santa Fe from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are available at Swaia.org.

