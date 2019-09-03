The AAID Celebrates Dental Implant Awareness Month in September

"Dental Implant Awareness Month is a great opportunity to raise awareness on making informed, healthy decisions regarding dental implants," explains AAID President, Natalie Wong, DDS, FAAID, DABOI/ID. "Dental implants can inspire newfound life and confidence. When you see the look and smile on someone's face, it's truly incredible." The AAID's patient-focused website provides expert, state-of-the-art information about dental implants and includes a handy search tool for finding highly qualified local implant dentists: https://www.aaid-implant.org/find-an-implant-dentist

To celebrate Dental Implant Awareness Month, the AAID Foundation is raising money for its Wish A Smile Program. Under the program, AAID-credentialed dentists provide free services to individuals who are financially disadvantaged, have a congenital defect, and are in need of dental implants.

Andrew, 24, a self-taught artist and poet living with Down Syndrome and Autism Spectrum Disorder, is among the many patients whose lives have been changed by Wish A Smile.

Andrew's two top teeth never grew in, causing bite and speech issues. His family was unable to afford the necessary treatment, so Andrew's general dentist recommended applying for the Wish A Smile Program. To volunteer or donate to Wish A Smile, visit: https://www.aaid.com/foundation/Wish_a_Smile.html

Through Wish A Smile, John Minichetti, DMD, FAAID, DABOI/ID, replaced Andrew's missing teeth for free, improving his oral health and self-confidence. After the surgery, Andrew expressed his gratitude by sending a selection of his artwork and poetry. Andrew wrote, "Your interest in helping me brought a smile to my face."

To learn more about how dental implants can give you reason to smile, visit: https://www.aaid-implant.org

About the American Academy of Implant Dentistry (AAID):

Founded in 1951, the AAID was the first organization in the United States dedicated to developing and improving dental implants. Today, after 68 years, the AAID continues to be the leading organization of dentists devoted to providing dental implant treatment solutions. The AAID implant dentistry credentialing program is the only one in the U.S. that has been found to be bona fide by the state and federal courts.

About the AAID Foundation:

The AAID Foundation was started in 1982 with a mission to further the science of oral implantology through research and education and to support the delivery of implant care through humanitarian efforts. The AAID Foundation is a 501(c)(3) public and is supported by generous donations from AAID members and corporate sponsors. For more information contact the Foundation at foundation@aaid.com or by calling 312.335.1550. Our website is www.aaid.com/foundation.

