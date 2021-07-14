The AAKOMA Project Awarded $7,000 Grant to Support Mental Health of BIPOC & Marginalized Youth

ARLINGTON, Va., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As a part of The Starbucks Foundation's Neighborhood Grants program, The AAKOMA Project was selected to receive a $7,000 grant in support of their work with BIPOC and marginalized youth. Through this unique program, The Starbucks Foundation invited Starbucks partners (employees) to nominate a local organization in their community.

AAKOMA works to build the consciousness of Youth of Color and their caregivers to recognize and place importance on mental health, to empower youth and their families to seek help and manage mental health, and to influence systems and services to receive and address the needs of youth of color and their families. This award will support the relaunch of Team AAKOMA, a board of teen advisors and influencers passionate about BIPOC youth mental health.

"We are honored to be a recipient of the Neighborhood Grant and deeply value the faith The Starbucks Foundation has placed in us and the work we do to achieve optimal mental health for all," said The AAKOMA Project Founder Dr. Alfiee Breland-Noble. "We cannot thank our local Starbucks partners enough for nominating us and sharing AAKOMA's vision of a world where every child, teen and young adult feels the freedom to live unapologetically and authentically."

The Starbucks Foundation's Neighborhood Grants program supports grassroots, community-led nonprofit organizations through catalytic investments in the form of grants. Neighborhood Grants also help build sustained local impact and inspire increased partner (employee) engagement with nonprofit organizations that work in our communities.

In addition to working to raise consciousness and empower people as it relates to mental health, The AAKOMA Project provides mental health resources to teens and young adults as well as conducts research on the science of community engagement centering BIPOC youth, families and communities. To support the AAKOMA Project, visit: www.aakomaproject.org .

About The AAKOMA Project: At The AAKOMA Project, our founder's vision is a world where EVERY child, teen, and young adult (inclusive of all points of diversity) feels the freedom to live unapologetically and authentically within an environment that allows them to rise and thrive. Because of this, AAKOMA support BIPOC and marginalized teens, young adults, and their family's mental health through dialogue, authentic equitable engagement in communities and with the understanding that everyone deserves #optimalmentalhealth. AAKOMA is a multigenerational team of dedicated people who create scientific knowledge leading to positive behavior change and implement this science using community-engaged and culturally fluent practices.

