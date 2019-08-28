The AAMA Announces the Launch of a New Education Pathway for CMA (AAMA)® Certification Exam Eligibility

CHICAGO, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Certifying Board (CB) of the American Association of Medical Assistants® (AAMA) has announced a three-year pilot program that opens a new education pathway for graduates of medical assisting programs to become eligible to take the CMA (AAMA)® Certification Exam.

Until now, the CB has required CMA (AAMA) Certification Exam applicants to be graduates of a postsecondary (college-level) medical assisting program accredited by either the Commission on Accreditation of Allied Health Education Programs (CAAHEP) or the Accrediting Bureau of Health Education Schools (ABHES).

"The Certifying Board has taken notice of the fact that there may be other postsecondary medical assisting programs not accredited by CAAHEP or ABHES that may provide the requisite educational depth, breadth and rigor," says Berlene Farthing, CMA (AAMA), chair of the CB.

This three-year pilot program allows graduates of postsecondary medical assisting programs to take the CMA (AAMA) Certification Exam if the program meets certain requirements, including, but not limited to, the program being part of an institution accredited by an accrediting body recognized by either the United States Department of Education (USDE) or the Council for Higher Education Accreditation (CHEA).

"The purpose of the CB is to protect public safety by upholding the currency, reliability and validity of the CMA (AAMA) Certification Exam. Establishing the appropriate eligibility requirements for the CMA (AAMA) Certification Exam is an essential element in accomplishing this purpose," adds Farthing.

For details, see the Exam Eligibility Pilot Program section of the AAMA website, or call the AAMA at 800-228-2262.

About medical assisting

Medical assisting is one of the nation's careers growing much faster than average for all occupations, according to the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). Medical assistants are multiskilled members of the health care team who perform clinical and administrative duties under the supervision of licensed health care providers. They work predominantly in outpatient health care settings. Employers are seeking and recruiting these allied health professionals because of their uniquely diverse clinical and administrative patient-centered training.

About the CMA (AAMA)

The Certified Medical Assistant (AAMA)—or CMA (AAMA)—credential represents a medical assistant who has been credentialed through the Certifying Board (CB) of the American Association of Medical Assistants (AAMA).

The CB and its CMA (AAMA) Certification Program are the only medical assisting certifying body and certification program (respectively) that hold accreditation under both International Standard ISO/IEC 17024 and the National Commission for Certifying Agencies (NCCA). The National Board of Medical Examiners constructs and administers the CMA (AAMA) Certification Exam.

To remain accredited, the CB must ensure that only candidates who have met the appropriate and necessary prerequisites should be eligible to obtain the CMA (AAMA) credential.

Certification status is a matter of public record and may be released. Every day, the AAMA responds to more than 100 employer requests for CMA (AAMA) certification verification—for both current and potential employees.

About the AAMA

The mission of the American Association of Medical Assistants is to provide the medical assistant professional with education, certification, credential acknowledgment, networking opportunities, scope-of-practice protection, and advocacy for quality patient-centered health care.

For more information, visit www.aama-ntl.org or call the AAMA at 800-228-2262.

