The Academic Orthopedic Consortium (AOC) Announces Free Virtual Education in "The Business of Orthopedics" for Residents and Fellows

CARY, N.C., May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Academic Orthopaedic Consortium announced today that it will provide free educational content and webinars to all Residents and Fellows across its 125 University based Orthopaedic Departments, including live presentations by some of the most respected leaders in the academic and private practice space who are involved in the process of making and negotiating offers with prospective hires.

Focal points will include content designed specifically to help participants prepare for the "business of orthopaedics" and to navigate the academic and private practice job market.

"The AOC is a great, generous organization helping orthopedic surgeons navigate the real world job process, whether one is coming right out of training or from multiple other positions," said Bonnie Chien, MD, Clinical Fellow, Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, Massachusetts General Hospital. "They provide connections to reputable organizations and other resources to help us. It indeed fulfills an area of expertise often not discussed or offered in residency."

The most recent webinar involved a presentation about the "Do's and Don'ts of Job Search and Employment Agreements" delivered by one of the country's top health care attorneys. Other topics in the educational modules will include:

When and how to start job search

What to expect in your offer letter

How to negotiate employment agreements and job offers

Deciding between academic vs private practice career pathways

An overview of contract law, including buy-ins, tail coverage, LOI, and non-compete

Questions to ask/not to ask during due diligence

Academic compensation benchmarks broken down by subspecialty

How the AOC will assist those hiring and seeking jobs to find each other more efficiently

"Navigating the job search process for the first time can be daunting," said Daniel London, MD, Chief Resident, Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, Mount Sinai Health System. "The AOC has created incredibly valuable content that goes into the details of contracts and negotiations. This is knowledge I haven't been able to find anywhere else. Residents need to be aware of this resource!"

These 60-minute educational webinars are followed by live question-and-answer sessions to increase engagement and understanding amongst participants.

"76% of graduating residents state that the #1 item they lacked during training was preparing for the business of orthopaedics, and so we are providing free content to fill that gap to help the national academic landscape," said Michael R. Gagnon, MBA, Founder & CEO of the Academic Orthopaedic Consortium and Chief Administrative Officer-Emeritus of Duke University Orthopaedics. "We are open to any and all suggestions from those who desire content that better equips them with context and agility to navigate more effectively."

Residents and Fellows are now the fastest growing slice of the AOC, with more than 350 participating in the first webinars and registering for membership. Residents, Fellows, and practicing Orthopaedic Surgeons in academic or private practice who wish to participate and/or to receive these reports can sign up for free membership in the AOC by clicking below:

https://www.aoc-ortho.com/registration/

SOURCE Academic Orthopedic Consortium (AOC)

Related Links

https://www.aoc-ortho.com

