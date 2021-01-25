The Academy Of Management Launches "Insights," An Exclusive Digital Magazine For Business Managers, Leaders, And Organizations Worldwide

BRIARCLIFF MANOR, N.Y., Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Academy of Management, the largest global organization devoted to management and organization research, announced the launch of its Academy of Management Insights online magazine.

Insights distills the best peer-reviewed management research from the world's top scholars into instructive evidence for managers, business leaders, business students, media, ascending academic scholars, and the workplace.

Insights summaries have been recently featured by the world's top media outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, Forbes, New York Times, Inc., TIME, Fast Company, Business Insider, Huffington Post and more.

Each Insights article features easy-to-read summaries—and frequent infographics and videos— of peer-reviewed articles from AOM's six top-ranked academic journals. An Insights article highlights actionable takeaways and is based on science to help business leaders better their careers and best manage their organizations. Content focuses on the most important global trends and topics in management research.

AOM President Dr. Quinetta Roberson from Michigan State University explained Insights' value further.

"In today's climate of distorted reasoning and hearsay, it is more important than ever for global business leaders and media to gain access to research grounded in theory and facts. Insights addresses these gaps, offering academic research findings and actionable evidence developed by leaders in social science that help inform the most important issues affecting businesses and organizations today, from COVID-19 to race and inequity challenges to improving colleague relationships during remote work," said Roberson.

From the C-Suite to entry level professionals, Insights content will help business leaders of today and tomorrow remain ahead of tomorrow's top trends, improve their careers, and boost their knowledge regarding best practices for business and the organization.

Inside Insights: Research Summarized with Actionable Information

Insights provides summary articles spanning diverse topics that directly inform and provide actionable evidence for the workplace. Insights topics include leadership, innovation, motivation, diversity, behavior, entrepreneurship, well-being, policy, C-Suite, careers, performance, gender, emotions, human resources, ethics, and corporate social responsibility.

To best inform top business trends and national and global news cycles, Insights aggregates thematically related articles that can provide vital information to trending topics. In 2020, Insights summaries were aggregated to inform racism, equality, and ethics, and also informed on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Complementary Free Access Insights Articles:

Race, Equality, and the Workplace:

Worker Productivity

COVID-19

The C-Suite

Optimal Team Collaboration

Human Resources

Ethics

Learn More About Insights

To learn more about Insights, including detailed information for Insights content licensing and subscriptions, please visit: aom.org/insights.

Media can request complementary access to Insights articles by contacting [email protected].

About the Academy of Management

The Academy of Management is the largest global association devoted to management and organization research, with 20,000 members from more than 120 countries across six continents. In addition to Insights, an online magazine with easy-to-read, evidence-based research for managers and business leaders, AOM publishes six top-rated journals with the most authoritative and diverse management research findings. For more information, visit www.aom.org .

