The Academy recognizes 14 health stories with a 2019 Media Orthopaedic Reporting Excellence (MORE) Award

ROSEMONT, Ill., May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) announced 14 recipients of the 2019 MORE Awards presented annually to journalists for accurate reporting of bone and joint health news topics.

Entries were judged by a panel of orthopaedic surgeons, and evaluated for overall quality and accuracy. The winners of the 2019 awards include health and medical writers, producers and freelance reporters from print, broadcast and online media outlets. Their stories covered an array of orthopaedic topics, bringing patient stories to life and highlighting orthopaedic innovation and treatment options.

"Members of the media are key influencers in how the public perceives musculoskeletal health," said AAOS President Kristy L. Weber, MD. "Their stories play an essential role in the decisions patients make about their care, therefore, it's important that reporters and physicians continue to collaborate on health stories to ensure the information being publicized is accurate."

Entries for the 2020 MORE Awards will open in July. The deadline for entries is Tuesday, October 8, 2019. Entries must have been published between October 1, 2018 and October 1, 2019. For more information on entry guidelines, visit newsroom.aaos.org.

The 2019 MORE Award winners by category are:

Newspaper

Craig Sailor , The News Tribune

"Reverse shoulder procedure can help people who thought they had to live with pain, limited motion"

The News Tribune "Reverse shoulder procedure can help people who thought they had to live with pain, limited motion" Perri Klass , MD, The New York Times

"How to Minimize Repetitive Stress Injuries from Carrying a Baby"

The "How to Minimize Repetitive Stress Injuries from Carrying a Baby" David Bruce , Erie Times-News/GoErie.com

" Erie surgeon helps athletes with hip pain"

Television

Shamard Charles, MD , NBC News

"In and out: Hip surgery in the morning, home by night"

NBC News "In and out: Hip surgery in the morning, home by night" Scott Stump , Today Show

"Don't Wait: Mom has foot amputated after cancer discovered during pedicure"

Today Show "Don't Wait: Mom has foot amputated after cancer discovered during pedicure" Jennifer Jordan , FOX 8 Cleveland

"Rare surgery restores mentor boy's ability to walk again"

FOX 8 Cleveland "Rare surgery restores mentor boy's ability to walk again" Haley Hernandez , KPRC Houston

"How to protect your loved ones from falling in your home"

, KPRC Houston "How to protect your loved ones from falling in your home" Jeremy Hubbard & Sean Towle , FOX 31 Denver

"Career-saving surgery keeps local hero in the cockpit"

, FOX 31 Denver "Career-saving surgery keeps local hero in the cockpit" Becky Worley & Kevin R. Stone , MD, ABC News

"How to run without pain: 7 tips to try"

Internet

Linda Carroll , Reuters

"Lower death rate when senior hip fractures are repaired quickly"

, Reuters "Lower death rate when senior hip fractures are repaired quickly" Dialynn Dwyer , Boston.com

"It could have been a lot worse': Tufts surgeon reflects on treating the Cape Cod shark attack victim"

, Boston.com "It could have been a lot worse': surgeon reflects on treating the shark attack victim" Han Jo Kim , MD, U.S. News & World Report

"Is Scoliosis Preventable? Considering Genetics' Impact"

Magazine

Catherine Roberts , Consumer Reports

"What you must know about joint replacement"

Consumer Reports "What you must know about joint replacement" Elizabeth Millard , Self

"This Athlete Was Born Without Hip Sockets - and Now She's Running Her First Marathon"

