The Accessible Archives Collection Directory Updated & Online

MALVERN, Pa., June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Accessible Archives, Inc., a digital publisher of full-text primary source historical collections, announces the creation of our collections directory! This will provide a complete and easy-to-read descriptive listing of all Accessible Archives collections!

Accessible Archives

Accessible Archives has also updated a good number of services which are provided at no cost to our clients – COUNTER 5 compliant, Discovery services updates, MARC records available for all collections, IPv6 implementation, and Portico member. In addition, we continually improve our security and performance software with upgrades to our Apache server, Tomcat application server, Shibboleth, and The Lucene database software.

For the full-length Directory see https://accessible-archives.com/AADirectory

Unlimited Priorities president, Iris L. Hanney, believes "This directory meets the on-demand need for succinct information on a collection and allows everyone to stay current on what is available in this world of information overload."

Accessible Archives unlocks the immediate past so scholars can examine our nation's history, helps us to better understand our present concerns and issues.

The primary source materials contained in Accessible Archives' online databases provide broad views across 250 years of American history and the culture – from the 18th through early 20th centuries -- through full-text searches and digital images.

About Accessible Archives, Inc.®

Accessible Archives utilizes a team of digital technology and conversion specialists to provide vast quantities of archived historical information previously available only in microform, hard copy or as images only. Databases containing diverse primary source materials – leading books, newspapers, and periodicals – reflect broad views across 18th, 19th, and early 20th century America. Our online full-text search capability and digital imaging permits the user to search and manipulate this content in many ways. In addition, each article or book is re-keyed to a 99% or better level of accuracy. This means more accurate search results and, perhaps most important, provides the user with clean text for the search results. All content is available as an image and as XML TEI Lite text.

About Unlimited Priorities LLC©

Unlimited Priorities LLC utilizes its highly skilled group of professionals to provide a variety of support services to small and medium-sized companies in the information and publishing industries. The Archival Initiatives Division (AID) offers practical consultative services to libraries, historical societies, and associations.

Contacts

Iris L. Hanney, President

Unlimited Priorities LLC

239-549-2384

[email protected]

www.unlimitedpriorities.com

Robert Lester, Product Development

Unlimited Priorities LLC

203-527-3739

[email protected]

www.accessible-archives.com

SOURCE Accessible Archives