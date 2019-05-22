NEW YORK, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The increasing prevalence of osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and trauma is one of the key factors expected to trigger the market growth. In addition, the risk factors associated with the orthopedic diseases are also on the rise. High revision rates, high complication rates, and high mortality rates are contributing to the acetabular prostheses market growth during the forecast period. Eventually, the risk factors associated with these health conditions will contribute to the market growth during the forecast period. Analysts have predicted that the acetabular prostheses market will register a CAGR of over 3% by 2023.







Market Overview



An increasing number of hip replacement surgeries



The demand for acetabular prostheses is increasing due to the rising number of hip replacement surgeries. This will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.



High costs coupled with lack of reimbursement



The high device costs and declining reimbursements for hip replacement procedures deter their widespread adoption among end-users, which, in turn, restrict the market growth during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape



The market appears to be highly concentrated and with the presence of a few market players. Several vendors in the market are focusing on investing in R&D of surgical robots for the correct positioning of acetabular components. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



