The Acme Group Pivots Business Model To Assist With COVID-19 Pandemic Shortages

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Acme Group (https://acmegroupholdings.com/), a leading provider of industrial textiles and textile solutions, announces the company's pivot in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Acme Group, based in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, widely known for its excellence in the fabric and textile industry, serves automotive, industrial and other commercial customers globally. Amidst the global crisis and shortages of critical medical equipment and materials, the Company has converted its factories to the development and production of KN95 masks and providing melt blown filter material (the key ingredient in face masks) to producers all over the world. The company also converted one of its facilities to cut and sew materials used in surgical gowns and face masks. The Acme Group provided over 3 million masks for area healthcare workers thus far.

Founded in 1917, The Acme Group has long been a leading source of industrial textiles for American manufacturers. The company has adapted to the growing industry and expanded its business model to reach the furniture, aviation, and marine markets. The Company takes pride in being large enough to meet their client's industrial fabric and textile needs while being 'small enough' to ensure a personalized customer experience. With the notion of prioritizing the customer's needs, it was a natural course of action to pivot the business to aid in the COVID-19 pandemic and replenish critical PPE inventories. "I'm really proud of the team and how nimble everyone has been. We have pivoted almost instantly to serving those most in need in these unprecedented times. It is something I am very proud of and a testament to the team we've built and their commitment to serve our communities", states CEO, Jim Colman.

Thru its evolution, The Acme Group and Great Lakes Filters, have garnered capabilities across the globe, manufacturing and producing industrial and automotive textiles for over 100 years. The Acme Group serves as the holding company of its three subsidiaries, Acme Mills, Fairway Products, Great Lakes Filters. President of Great Lakes Filters, Matt Utley adds, "we have a tremendous history of textile manufacturing and distribution and we're thrilled to put it to work to help a greater cause. We're excited about what we've done and eager to help more. We are open for business and excited to do our part".

Acme Mills is open for business and taking orders and calls thru it's website at greatlakesfilters.com. For more information, please visit https://acmegroupholdings.com/.

