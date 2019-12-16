The act of giving: Radiant Plumbing's charity: water donation provides thousands with clean water

"Water is a powerful resource to rehabilitate communities in need," said Brad Casebier, president and founder of Radiant Plumbing & Air Conditioning. "We recognize how fortunate we are to have access to clean water and how it shapes our way of life. By providing water to areas in need, we are helping them build a foundation for health, better education, food security, gender equality and economic development."

For every $5 million Radiant makes in revenue, a donation is made to an area in need of access to clean water. Radiant Plumbing hosts a drawing to select the internal department that receives the honor of choosing which community in the world receives the water project.

"We choose to support charity: water because their mission is simple and highly impactful," Casebier said. "We don't see a cap on our efforts to support charity: water since the need is so great. They utilize local contractors, so the money we are investing all goes into the region and provides financial stimulation to the community."

Charity: water is a non-profit organization with the mission of bringing clean and safe drinking water to the people of developing countries. Private donors cover operating costs to ensure 100% of donations go to funding water projects.

"While we're proud to help provide clean water to areas in need, there's also a real issue with healthy sanitation facilities," Casebier said. "Clean and accessible water is something that will be solved in our lifetime, but sanitary restrooms are just as important as the clean water. These communities are using bushes as restrooms, and girls stop attending school around age 12 because they don't have access to sanitary facilities, and that is unacceptable. Our plan is to continue our work with charity: water to help provide facilities and reduce the risk of the health threats we take for granted here that they face every day."

For more information about Radiant, please visit https://radiantplumbing.com/.

For more information about charity: water or to make a donation, please visit https://www.charitywater.org/.

